Chris Nordman Joins Vivante Health as SVP Commercial

Leads Team Driving Growth of Digital Digestive Health Platform with Employers and Health Plans

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading provider of digital digestive health solutions for employers and health plans, today announced the appointment of experienced digital health sales executive Chris Nordman to serve in the new role of Senior Vice President of Commercial. Nordman will head the team that is fueling strong growth of the company's GIThrive platform among Fortune 500 organizations, other large employers, health plans, consultant/broker partners and strategic partners.

Nordman most recently served as SVP, Employer Sales, at Galileo, a digital medical practice that delivers team-based primary and specialty care across all 50 states to Fortune 500 organizations, employers in all market segments, and regional and national health plans. His experience also includes commercial sales leadership at Omada Health, a provider of integrated virtual care across chronic conditions for employers and health plans, and advisory roles at digital health companies Flo Health and SWORD Health.

"The rapid expansion of our client base shows that employers are increasingly seeing the value of digestive healthcare as part of their benefits package," said Bill Snyder, Vivante Health CEO. "Chris's experience in executing commercial strategy at digital health and wellness companies will assist us in building on that momentum so that we can help more employees improve their digestive health while also helping more employers lower their corporate medical spend."

"Chris has an impressive track record of driving commercial growth in the wellness and digital space, including experience in building and leading teams to secure key new corporate clients. He also shares the mission-driven values that guide our company," said Karl Greiter, Vivante Health President and COO. "We are at an important inflection point in our growth, and we have full confidence that he will help us increase market adoption substantially."

GIThrive, Vivante's comprehensive virtual platform, delivers GI care to those feeling the burden and stress from digestive health issues. By combining data-driven technology with a coordinated team of experienced physicians, registered dietitians and health coaches, the platform provides end-to-end support for a wide range of GI symptoms. Members can access everything they need to manage their digestive health in one place, from completing self-guided behavioral health modules to connecting 1:1 with a member of their care team.

"Vivante's focus on digestive health fills a critical gap in the business-to-business digital health space, providing proven benefits to both employers and employees," Nordman said. "Joining the company gives me the opportunity to make a real difference in people's lives, in how companies build their benefits programs, and how Vivante itself can influence both areas."

Nordman joins two other recent additions to the Vivante senior leadership team including Karen Luk, Senior VP of Product, and Dr. Hau Liu, Chief Medical Officer, who together are advancing the company's product and clinical strategies. Nordman's appointment is effective immediately.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Vivante's virtual GI care delivers the right care at the right time by pairing data-driven technology with a coordinated team of experienced physicians, registered dietitians and health coaches. For more information, visit the company website or email [email protected] .

