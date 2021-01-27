Chris Ollendike Joins Advisor360° as SVP, Head of Sales

WESTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor360°, provider of an integrated suite of productivity tools for advisors, clients, and broker-dealers, announced today that Chris Ollendike has joined the team as SVP of Sales. In collaboration with the leadership team, Mr. Ollendike will develop the partner ecosystem and acquire new broker-dealer clients.

Mr. Ollendike has over 20 years of experience providing bank trusts, broker-dealers, and registered investment advisers with the ability to strategically create WealthTech solutions. His most recent position as EVP, Director of Sales was at InvestEdge, which sold to Featheringill Capital in 2020. Prior to that role, Mr. Ollendike co-founded FolioDynamix, a sales focused SaaS provider of investment management programs and wealth management platform solutions that was sold to Actua Corporation in 2014. Previously, he was VP of Business Development with the WealthSolutions Group, formerly a part of BISYS Group and later sold to Citi.

"As Advisor360° enters its next stage of growth, Chris will be an important asset in leading our go-to-market efforts," said Advisor360° CEO Rich Napolitano. "Chris' expertise in consulting both start-ups and well-established firms on how to scale and tap into new markets as well as his knowledge in WealthTech solutions will help us drive demand in independent, insurance and banking broker-dealer clients. We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the team!"

"I'm looking forward to working with Advisor360°'s talented sales team on both identifying prospective clients in the financial advice space who are poised for digital transformation, as well as executing on plans to help advisors and enterprises boost productivity," said Mr. Ollendike. "I was attracted to this role because of the platform's integrated software and technology capabilities. Advisor360°'s combination of innovative and nimble start-up qualities as well as their experience and respect within the industry make me excited to embark on a sales strategy here."

Advisor360° is an independent company that spun out of Commonwealth Financial Network in 2019. The WealthTech platform serves advisors and enterprises in the broker-dealer/RIA space. The platform's integrated technology and Unified Data Fabric™ enable advisors to boost productivity and spend more time with clients while increasing sales, AUM, and profitability.

About Advisor360°

Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply integrated wealth management platform that streamlines both advisor and broker-dealer workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise digital transformation. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines CRM, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee billing, compliance, and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients, and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.



