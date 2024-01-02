Chris Powell's Revolutionary New Wellness App 'KEPT' Promises to Transform Lives by Focusing on Inner Integrity

News provided by

Chris Powell

02 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned celebrity fitness expert Chris Powell from ABC's hit show Extreme Weight Loss  releases KEPT, a groundbreaking platform poised to redefine the conversation around transformation and wellness. This revolutionary app shifts the paradigm from traditional external solutions to an inward journey, emphasizing the potent force behind lasting change: the power of keeping promises.

KEPT serves as a comprehensive 10-apps-in-1 platform, encompassing a range of essential elements for holistic transformation:  Sleep, Gratitude, Nutrition, Breathing, Acts of Kindness, Steps, Training, Mindfulness, Cardio, and Hydration.

KEPT challenges the status quo by prioritizing personal integrity as the catalyst for transformation to master each of the elements. "When we shift our focus to our own integrity and commitment to self-improvement, we unlock the potential for genuine and enduring transformation," said Chris Powell, creator of KEPT. "This app is designed to guide individuals on a journey of self-discovery and improvement, empowering them to achieve their health and wellness goals by honoring their promises to themselves."

One of the distinguishing features of KEPT is its adaptability to individual needs and readiness. Users can start at their own pace, setting personal goals and promises tailored to their aspirations. The app meets users wherever they are on their wellness journey, providing gradual guidance and support, whether the goal is stress management, weight loss, strength building, or enhancing overall well-being.

"KEPT is a game-changer in the wellness landscape, fostering a deeper connection with oneself and others while cultivating a healthier mind, body, and spirit," added Powell. "By embracing promise after promise, individuals can experience tangible improvements in their health, confidence, and overall quality of life."

KEPT soft launched Dec 18, 2023, and is slated to hard launch Jan 1, 2024 - and will be available on Apple and Google Play Stores. For more information and updates, visit keptpromises.com and follow @mykeptpromises on Instagram and Facebook.

For media inquiries, virtual or in-person interviews and additional information, please contact [email protected].

Chris Powell is a renowned fitness expert, author, and television personality known for his transformative work on ABC's "Extreme Weight Loss" and NY Times bestselling books. Powell is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve lasting change in their lives.

SOURCE Chris Powell

