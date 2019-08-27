Chris Reed Takes the Helm for VDS in San Diego

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services announced today that it has hired native Californian Chris Reed as its digital sales director in San Diego.

Reed has more than a decade of experience in the San Diego market. Hired as the inside sales manager at the San Diego Reader in 2009, he quickly rose through the ranks to become the publication's general manager before joining VDS earlier this year.

San Diego Skyline

Born in Los Angeles, Reed received his bachelor's degree in psychology from Sonoma State University in 2002; he is married with three children and enjoys camping and traveling with his family.

"We're thrilled to have someone with Chris's skills steering the ship in San Diego," said Stuart Folb, executive vice president of digital sales of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "He was the obvious choice given his strong roots in the community and his track record of customer service."

Reed will take command of fast-growing VDS's third location in the state of California. The digital marketing agency already has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County.

"I'm excited about introducing more San Diego businesses to our incredible suite of products," said Reed. "This is such a great city with such incredible energy on the local scene."

A rising force in the world of digital marketing, VDS employs an array of analysts and account managers who specialize in helping clients polish their online presence through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising. Its creative strategies, such as establishing a division devoted entirely to helping customers in the burgeoning marijuana industry, have allowed it to streamline and simplify the digital marketing experience for customers.

In August 2019, for the third consecutive year, VDS was named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine. This past May, the company was named one of America's best advertising or marketing companies by the American Business Awards, an honor that came just days after VDS was recognized in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

As a division of Voice Media Group, VDS operates in major American markets, including the Top 25 markets where VMG publishes such award-winning publications as Denver Westword and Phoenix New Times. The company is based in Phoenix and conducts its central operations in the same headquarters complex that houses VMG's iconic Phoenix New Times.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS in any of its markets should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor West, VP of Agency and Client Services

Telephone: (602) 407-1719

Email: 220624@email4pr.com

Website: VDigitalServices.com

SOURCE V Digital Services

Related Links

https://www.vdigitalservices.com

