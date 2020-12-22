Chris Reen Named President & CEO of Clarity Media Group

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Media Group announced today that Chris Reen will become President and CEO at the beginning of 2021. Ryan McKibben, who has held the position since 2004, will become Chairman.

Reen, a 30-year veteran of the media industry, recently launched the Denver Gazette. The newest product in Clarity Media Group's portfolio of local and national news outlets, the Denver Gazette is a state-of-the-art, interactive daily newspaper charting new ground in its use of technology and a subscriber-focused business model. Reen also serves as publisher of the Colorado Springs Gazette, a post he began in February 2019. Reen is the immediate past president of the board of directors for America's Newspapers, the nation's leading trade association of the newspaper industry. Previously, Reen held media-executive positions in Oklahoma, New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

"I am proud to be stepping into this role as our team is in the midst of creating tremendous growth in the delivery and business of journalism," said Reen, incoming President and CEO. "Clarity Media Group's news outlets are known for our talented professionals who are unmistakably dedicated to delivering award-winning journalism and innovation."

Under McKibben's leadership for the last 16 years, Clarity Media Group made a number of advancements. Among the most prominent are the expansion of the Washington Examiner and the strategic growth of news outlets in Colorado.

Clarity Media Group transformed the Washington Examiner from a weekly beltway-focused newspaper to one of the most prominent national political magazines and websites in the country. Beginning with its acquisition of the Colorado Springs Gazette in 2012, Clarity Media Group has carefully grown its news operation in Colorado. In the last eight years, under McKibben's leadership, the media company has expanded its Colorado news products to also include Colorado Politics, Out There Colorado and the recently launched Denver Gazette.

"I am confident in Chris assuming the helm of Clarity Media Group," said Ryan McKibben, current President and CEO. "Our business is leading a bold new path forward for high-quality, award-winning journalism and Chris possesses the perfect experience and vision to lead us into the future."

ABOUT CLARITY MEDIA GROUP

Clarity Media Group is a Denver-based media company that owns and publishes newspapers, magazines and digital news. Clarity Media Group's media outlets and staff have earned 200+ national, local and regional awards including a Pulitzer Prize and Colorado Newspaper of the Year. Its media outlets include the Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, Out There Colorado and the Washington Examiner.

