Chris Reynolds Inducted into International Academy of Trial Lawyers

HOUSTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Frizzell Partner Chris Reynolds was inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) at their 2019 Annual Meeting held in London. Founded in 1954, the Academy is known for an extremely rigorous vetting process and is recognized as the most prestigious organization of trial lawyers in the world.

"I am honored to be recognized as a Fellow by the International Academy of Trial Lawyers," said Chris. "To be held in the same category as so many esteemed trial attorneys and colleagues is a crowning achievement in my career for which I'm deeply grateful."

The Academy seeks out Fellows who have achieved a career of excellence as shown by their skills in trial, and as demonstrated by their integrity and professionalism. Fellowship is by invitation only and includes Fellows from nearly 40 countries; membership in the United States is limited to just 500 active trial lawyers. Only lawyers who have attained the highest level of advocacy are asked to join after closely being evaluated by colleagues and judges.

"The International Academy of Trial Lawyers is a cut above the rest and we couldn't be prouder of Chris on this significant career accomplishment," added Reynolds Frizzell Partner Jeremy Doyle. "Chris has a hands-on style that is unlike many other trial attorneys. His deep, personal investment in his clients coupled with a strong commitment to winning with integrity is what sets him apart from his peers and has earned him this distinct honor."

With over three decades of experience and dozens of successful trials and arbitrations, Chris Reynolds is the consummate trial attorney. He focuses exclusively on complex commercial and business litigation and arbitration. Because his undergraduate degree was in civil engineering, he is particularly adept at representing clients in highly technical industries, such as oil and gas, electricity generation and trading, engineering and construction, and software technology.

In addition to being inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, Chris is also a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers, a Member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), a Fellow in the International Society of Barristers and has been recognized by publications such as The Legal 500, Benchmark Litigation, and Chambers USA for resolving high-stakes disputes of nearly every description.

SOURCE Reynolds Frizzell

