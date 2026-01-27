Chris Rhoads Named 2026 President of the Kentucky Justice Association

OWENSBORO, Ky., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owensboro attorney Chris Rhoads, partner at Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers, has been named 2026 President of the Kentucky Justice Association (KJA), a statewide organization dedicated to protecting access to the civil justice system and advocating for the rights of injured Kentuckians.

A Longstanding Leader Within Kentucky's Trial Bar

Chris Rhoads was officially sworn in earlier this month following decades of service to the organization. His leadership journey with KJA spans more than 20 years on the Board of Governors, including prior roles as secretary/treasurer, vice president, and president-elect. His election reflects the respect he has earned among peers across the Commonwealth for his commitment to fairness, accountability, and the rule of law.

A native of Madisonville, Chris has practiced law for nearly 30 years. He began his career in Lexington before returning to Owensboro to join his family's firm, where he focuses his practice on representing accident, injury, and disability victims. His selection as KJA president also continues a family legacy; his father, Jerry P. Rhoads, previously served as the organization's president in the early 1990s.

Leading During a Critical Legislative Year

As president, Chris will guide KJA through the 2026 legislative session and advocate for Kentucky citizens to maintain their access to civil courts and jury trials. Chris has emphasized that KJA's mission extends beyond attorneys to the everyday Kentuckians who rely on the justice system for accountability and consumer protection.

"Kentucky's civil justice system is one of the few places where ordinary people can stand on equal footing with powerful corporations and insurance companies," said Chris Rhoads. "As president of KJA, my focus will be protecting that balance, making sure our courts remain open, fair, and accessible to everyone, not just the well-resourced."

Expanding Mentorship, Outreach, and Statewide Impact

In addition to legislative advocacy, Chris plans to prioritize attorney mentorship, membership growth, and broader geographic outreach to ensure KJA continues to represent trial lawyers across all regions of the state. He has also announced that KJA's 2026 annual convention will be held in Owensboro, bringing hundreds of trial attorneys, judges, and legal professionals to the city.

"This organization has shaped my career and reinforced why I do this work," Chris Rhoads added. "It's an honor to give back and to lead KJA at such a critical time for civil justice in Kentucky."

The Kentucky Justice Association represents trial lawyers throughout the Commonwealth and works to preserve the constitutional right to trial by jury, promote professional excellence, and protect consumers from unfair practices.

About Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers

Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers is a Kentucky-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been seriously injured due to no fault of their own. With deep roots in Owensboro, Madisonville, and surrounding counties, and with decades of courtroom experience, the firm focuses on helping clients navigate complex injury claims involving car accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and disability cases. Rhoads & Rhoads is known for its client-first approach, trial readiness, and commitment to holding insurance companies and negligent parties accountable.

To learn more about Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers, visit https://www.rhoadsandrhoads.com/ .

Media Contact:

Diane Cayce

Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers

115 East Second Street

Suite 100

Owensboro, KY 42302

Phone: (270) 238-1209

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers