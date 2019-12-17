Chris Ricaurte Joins VillageMD as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, today announced it hired Chris Ricaurte as chief financial officer (CFO). Ricaurte will oversee VillageMD's finance organization including financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, investor relations and capital allocation strategies.

Ricaurte has more than 20 years of senior executive finance experience and previously served in financial and operational roles at General Electric, Applied Materials and Nortel Networks. Most recently, Ricaurte was the CFO of R1, a publicly traded healthcare revenue cycle management company.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to our executive leadership team," said Tim Barry, CEO and co-founder of VillageMD. "His diverse background, metric-driven approach and proven experience as a CFO makes him a great addition as we continue to grow and scale VillageMD."

Ricaurte's career achievements include leading a 2,400-person team as a senior executive for a global service organization and serving as the CFO of two international corporations. He brings valued experience working as a senior leader across multiple industries, including the last six years in healthcare.

"I'm excited to join VillageMD as CFO at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth and will be executing against the goals it outlined during its recent successful Series B capital raise," said Ricaurte. "I look forward to helping provide both innovative thinking and financial stewardship as we continue to change the way healthcare is delivered in this country."

VillageMD's current CFO, Ross Levine, will become the company's chief strategy officer and will partner with Barry to develop its short and long-term strategies, as well as build partnerships to fuel growth.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. VillageMD will continue to grow its Village Medical brand and scale its Village Medical at Home offering. VillageMD has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $3 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

