Chris Schermer Elected Chairman of MAGNET Global Agency Network

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Schermer, president of business-to-business marketing firm SCHERMER has been elected chairman of the board of MAGNET, the Marketing & Advertising Global Network.

Comprised of 38 independently owned agencies spanning six continents, MAGNET collectively boasts capitalized billings of $2 billion annually and employs over 2,000 marketing professionals.

SCHERMER, one of the top B2B marketing firms in the country, is based in Minneapolis, Minn., and has been a MAGNET member since 2014. Schermer himself has served on MAGNET's board of directors since 2018, leading the Network's new branding and website, which launched in 2019.

"I'm a loud and proud advocate of MAGNET's value: to its members, the industry and the clients we serve. I'm impressed with our individual expertise and inspired by our collective advantage," said Schermer, whose two-year term as chair runs 2021-2023.

"As board chair, I'll work with MAGNET CEO Melissa Lentz to help make our agencies individually better and the Network organizationally stronger. Through collective learning, sharing and partnering, MAGNET will help our independent agency members become more resilient and relevant than ever."

Schermer believes MAGNET membership has been very beneficial to his agency, employees and clients. "It's been a breath of fresh air to have joined this group after nearly 20 years in business. As an independent owner, I was seeking peers who would both challenge and support me as a leader. They're my partners in a sense, helping to prepare me and SCHERMER for what's ahead. As the Network's chair, I'll get the chance to do the same for the MAGNET."

About SCHERMER

Since 1997, Minneapolis-based marketing agency SCHERMER has been leading B2B brands from Relevance to Revenue. SCHERMER has created buyer-driven experiences and business-driving results for 3M Medical, ADP, Best Buy For Business, Cargill, Digital River, Dude Solutions, Dupont Water, Ecolab, Honeywell, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Red Wing Shoes, Resideo, Thomson Reuters and more.

The agency has been recognized as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" by Minnesota Business Magazine three times, is a four-time runner-up for ANA's B2B Agency of the Year, and named a Top 50 U.S. B2B Agency by Chief Marketer. For more information, visit www.schermer.co, call 612-375-9999 or email [email protected].

About MAGNET Global Network

Providing global experts and local expertise, MAGNET's independent marketing and communications agencies work with more than 800 consumer, retail, business-to-business and industrial clients worldwide. Members share experience, knowledge and ideas with partner agencies domestically and internationally, collaborating on business opportunities and enhancing their ability to compete, serve clients, grow their businesses and raise the standard of work in the advertising agency industry. Members must maintain a level of commitment to the Network, and new independent agencies are carefully screened before membership is granted. MAGNET is always seeking to add leading independent agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.MAGNETGlobal.org or contact Melissa Lentz, CEO, at [email protected] .

