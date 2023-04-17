Chris Sears Named President of JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas

PLANO, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Sears as President of JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas. The brokerage operations are centered in Texas and currently comprise 25 company-owned offices across the state with 2,200 Texas-based agents who in 2022 closed 12,500 home sales totaling $4.8B in sales volume.

This is just the next step in the creation of a movement to empower the agent to be their best at serving the consumer. Tweet this Chris Sears, President, JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas

Co-Founder of The Sears Group in Houston, Texas, Chris Sears brings over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. He joined JPAR® - Real Estate in 2019 and has been co-managing JPAR® The Sears Group with his Managing Partner, Jennifer Sears. Together, they have achieved remarkable success managing the expansion of their organization from 40 agents to 450 agents and were recognized as the JPAR® Affiliate of the Year in 2022. Previously, Sears led the growth and expansion of Realm Properties, LLC in Houston as their President and was responsible for growing the organization from 300 agents to over 1,200 agents.

"I am very excited to lead JPAR® - Real Estate's Company Owned Operations. Our model is unique in that it provides a flat-fee, capped rate enabling our sales professionals to put more money in their pockets without sacrificing best-in-class training and technology," said Chris Sears, President, JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas. "The future is bright for the real estate industry in Texas and JPAR® will continue to lead the way, empowering agents to be their best. We are on a mission to impact the real estate industry. This is just the next step in the creation of a movement to empower the agent to be their best at serving the consumer," added Sears.

JPAR® - Real Estate was founded in 2011 by top producers for top producers and built on the core values of integrity, productivity, and service. It quickly became the #1 independent brokerage in Texas by affiliating with highly productive and influential industry leaders. It remains hyper-focused on mentoring and empowering its associates to build their businesses and make an impact in their communities.

"We could not be more excited to have Chris lead JPAR® - Real Estate in Texas. Chris is a proven industry veteran with a demonstrated track record of success, and clearly aligns with our core values" said Rick Davidson, Chairman and CEO of parent company Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC. "Chris' leadership will drive continued growth of our company and further solidifies our market position and reputation," said Davidson.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate (http://www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts approximately 4,000 agents operating in 60 offices across 25 states and closes $10B annually in sales volume.

