Chris Shutler, CFA, Joins Envestnet as Head of Market Intelligence

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Chris Shutler, CFA, has joined the firm as Head of Market Intelligence. In this role, he will provide timely information and insights for helping Envestnet shape opportunities for achieving its strategic roadmap. Mr. Shutler's industry and customer insights will also enable Envestnet to serve as a thought leader on the wealth management and FinTech trends shaping the future of financial advice.

"By staying on top of the drivers influencing the actions and behaviors of advisors and their clients, Chris's WealthTech industry insights can ensure the Envestnet financial wellness ecosystem continues to provide what our customers need from us," said Rich Aneser, Chief Strategy Officer of Envestnet. "Chris will provide all Envestnet constituents with the actionable intelligence to further connect and expand the solutions for creating The Intelligent Financial Life™."

Mr. Shutler is based in Chicago and reports to Mr. Aneser. He has assumed responsibilities from Karen Lanzetta, Managing Director and Head of Market Research, who has retired after 11 years of service to Envestnet and a decades-long financial services career.

"During Karen's time at Envestnet, she has been an invaluable resource and spirit inside our company, while also having made a tremendous impact on our entire industry," said Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet. "We can't thank Karen enough for the dedication and excellence she has displayed in all she has accomplished for Envestnet—and we wish her well as she moves on to the next phase of her life in retirement."

Mr. Shutler comes to Envestnet from William Blair & Company, where he spent 13 years in equity research, including 11 years as a Research Analyst focused on wealth management, asset management and financial technology. He previously worked for Credit Suisse as an Associate Analyst covering educational and business services companies. Mr. Shutler holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and received his BBA degree in finance and business economics from the University of Notre Dame.

"I have followed Envestnet for nearly a decade, and have always admired its mission to make financial wellness a reality for everyone," said Chris Shutler, CFA, Head of Market Intelligence for Envestnet. "My new role gives me the opportunity to advance Envestnet's strategic roadmap and financial wellness ecosystem, as a part of the organization."

