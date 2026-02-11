CHRIS STAPLETON AND BUFFALO TRACE MASTER DISTILLER HARLEN WHEATLEY INTRODUCE TRAVELLER WHISKEY FULL PROOF

The first line extension from the award-winning brand showcases how the artistry of American whiskey blending can create an approachable whiskey at any proof

FRANKFORT, Ky., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton today unveil Traveller Whiskey Full Proof, a bold evolution of the original Blend No. 40, and the award-winning brand's first line extension since its January 2024 debut. Bottled at 121 proof, the new release is a testament to the art of American whiskey blending, delivering amplified intensity while preserving the balanced, 'easy-sippin' versatility that defines Traveller's signature style.

Much like making music, both Stapleton and Wheatley consider whiskey blending an art form – an intentional craft rooted in expertise, balance and creativity, where experimentation fuels inspiration. Curious how far Traveller's signature 90 proof could be pushed without sacrificing its smooth, approachable character, the duo began exploring different blend adjustments and techniques. Guided by a shared commitment to quality, the breakthrough came during a backstage tasting, where Stapleton and his band unanimously agreed the selected higher-proof expression captured something special and needed to be bottled.

"Prior to collaborating with Harlen Wheatley and Buffalo Trace Distillery on Traveller Whiskey, I generally leaned toward higher-proof and barrel-strength bottles," Stapleton shares. "Needless to say, when we decided to experiment with a higher-proof expression, I was excited to see where that could land. One night after a show, we had two potential Full Proof contenders backstage with the band and some friends. Everyone agreed 121 was the clear winner. It's the same easy-to-drink DNA, just turned up a few notches. I think Traveller Whiskey Full Proof is one of those moments where more of a good thing is definitely a good thing."

"Across our products, we like to experiment with proof as a way to bring out different flavor characteristics already present in the whiskey," says Harlen Wheatley, Master Distiller, Buffalo Trace Distillery. "When we started experimenting with proof in Traveller's blended recipe, flavors and finishes came to the forefront that aren't as apparent in the 90 proof blend. It's remarkable how different the blended recipe responds to proof variation compared to our straight bourbons. We think where we've landed is a completely unique offering that every whiskey drinker should try."

Proudly blended and bottled at the World's Most Award-Winning Distillery under Wheatley's expert supervision, Traveller has quickly risen to be one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the world, winning numerous top awards and expanding rapidly to global markets. In 2025, it became the "Official Whiskey of Major League Baseball" and captured the attention of NASCAR fans worldwide when JR Motorsports's Traveller Whiskey No. 40 Chevrolet, driven by Justin Allgaier, navigated a dramatic top 10 finish in the 2025 running of the DAYTONA 500 – a challenge they'll attempt again in 2026. For those paying extra close attention, Traveller's 121-proof release was quietly revealed in late January in a social media video featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer and JRM Co-Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr, Stapleton and Allgaier.

Traveller Full Proof delivers a rich, higher-impact expression with amplified notes of caramelized sugar, baking spice and toasted oak. Building on the smooth, approachable foundation of Blend No. 40, this 121-proof release opens up layers of flavors that bring added depth and length of finish. Highlighted in this version are flavors of vanilla, warm toffee, and dark fruit. The result is a whiskey that offers depth and complexity that will change expectations on what blended whiskey can achieve.

Initially launched as a limited release in February 2026, Traveller Full Proof is now available to retailers, bars and restaurants nationwide via Sazerac's distributor network at a suggested retail price of $39.99 (750ml; local taxes and fees will vary).

To learn more, visit www.travellerwhiskey.com.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 40 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskeys. Buffalo Trace Distillery also has a deep commitment to supporting charitable initiatives. Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the Distillery's efforts are encouraged to register their charity here. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com . To download images from Buffalo Trace Distillery visit http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/media.

About Chris Stapleton

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a 12x Grammy, 19x CMA and 21x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians.

Adding to yet another triumphant year, Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for his song, "Bad As I Used To Be," and recently became the first country artist ever to have a song certified RIAA Double Diamond as "Tennessee Whiskey" sold over 20 million units.

The achievements follow the release of Stapleton's latest single, "Heart Letting Go," for Netflix's hit show "Nobody Wants This," as well as his acclaimed fifth studio album, Higher. Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, the record landed on several "Best of" lists including Billboard, Esquire, Los Angeles Times, Vulture and Rolling Stone, who praises, "dazzling…the best evidence yet for the way one man's voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre."

Universally beloved as a collaborator, Stapleton has worked with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Slash and George Strait. He also returned to NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for the third time as musical guest and performed the National Anthem at 2023's Super Bowl LVII. Known for his electric live performances, Stapleton will continue his extensive "All-American Road Show" through this summer.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their hearts.

