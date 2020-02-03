Chris Stevens Named Sales Manager of the Rochester office at Premium Mortgage Corp.

"Stevens is well known for his strong leadership and vast knowledge of real estate and mortgage industry," says Michael T. Donoghue, the Founder, President and CEO of Premium Mortgage Corp. as well as President and Founder of ABAR Abstract. "He is cut out for this job. We are certain that Mr. Stevens will steer the company in a profitable direction, as we usher in a new and exciting chapter this year."

Stevens has been in Premium Mortgage for over 12 years. He started as a loan officer with Premium Mortgage in 2008 and then became the Secondary Market Manager in 2012. He left Premium Mortgage in 2014 to manage the Secondary Market & Compliance/Risk Management department of a local community bank. In 2018 Stevens came back to Premium Mortgage as the Strategic Project Manager and most recently was promoted to Sales Manager of the Rochester office in January 2020.

Stevens began his mortgage career at JPMorgan Chase in 1992 as a processor and worked his way through the operations department as a Closer and then Sales Assistant, before taking on the role of Mortgage Loan Officer. He left the mortgage business in 1999 to start an online real estate company in Richmond, VA, growing from 3 employees to over 150 in a short period. Unfortunately, the internet bubble came to an abrupt halt in 2002, and Stevens moved his family back to the Rochester area and went back to JPMorgan Chase as a Loan Officer.

"Knowing and becoming friends with Mike Donoghue, President of Premium Mortgage, for over 25 years is what brought me to Premium Mortgage Corp. Mike has grown the company into the #1 mortgage lender in Monroe County, and being a part of such a great organization is something that I could not turn away from. I look forward to working with not only the wonderful sales team in Rochester but also the entire operations team," says Stevens.

About Premium Mortgage- With offices serving Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany, Premium Mortgage is dedicated to helping customers achieve the American Dream of home ownership. Since opening in 1999, the company has grown to over 140 employees and attributes its success to matching mortgage financing to individual clients' needs, while also giving excellent customer service to real estate agents in the community. For ongoing mortgage news, visit www.premiummortgage.com and follow Premium on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; handle: PrmMtg.

