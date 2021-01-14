Chris Sunderland Joins Sierra Specialty Insurance as Senior P&C Underwriter

CLOVIS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Specialty Insurance Services has announced that Chris Sunderland will join its team as Senior P&C Underwriter.

Prior to joining Sierra Specialty, Chris co-founded International Property & Casualty Insurance Brokers of Nevada, Inc. (IPC), building up a strong niche presence in the E&S market over more than two decades. IPC was recently acquired by Platinum Specialty Underwriting, a division of XPT Group, which is also Sierra Specialty's parent company.

Prior to co-founding IPC, Chris rose rapidly through broker and underwriter roles at a regional MGA, and established several MGU's that offered Surplus Lines products to wholesale insurance brokers. He has also served as a retail insurance agent and marketing representative.

"Throughout my career, I have maintained a strong focus on P&C Surplus Lines underwriting," Chris says. "I'm looking forward to strengthening this segment of Sierra Specialty's business, and serving as an expert resource to its clients."

"We're very pleased to have Chris joining the team," adds Kathy Schroeder, President of Sierra Specialty. "He has built a strong reputation for placing challenging risks—spanning Main Street businesses, light manufacturing, auto repair, and cannabis dispensaries. We believe his extensive experience securing coverage for hard-to-place risks will be of immense value to the agents we serve."

About Sierra Specialty

Sierra Specialty is a Managing General Agency and Wholesale Insurance Underwriter offering top A-rated markets and programs to retail insurance professionals. Their specialties include Agribusiness, P&C Brokerage and Underwriting, Garage, Specialty, and Transportation. For more information, please visit SierraSpecialty.com.

About XPT Group

XPT is a specialty insurance distribution company formed through a partnership of highly experienced management executives and an institutional investor who backs insurance distribution firms. XPT brings together underwriting and wholesale brokerage firms across many specialty lines through acquisitions and new product development. XPT stands apart by delivering expertise through a collaborative partnership culture.

Media Contact: Anita Nevins, [email protected], 707-429-0877

SOURCE Sierra Specialty

