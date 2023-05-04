Chris Taylor Appointed to ProCARE Portal Board of Directors

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCARE Portal has announced the appointment of Chris Taylor as their newest Board Director. As Board Director, Taylor will play an important role in strategic planning and advising on company priorities, initiatives and growth.

Chris Taylor, the newest member of the ProCare Portal Board of Directors.

"We're thrilled to have someone of Chris' caliber join our board of directors. As a comprehensive compensation platform and services solution for our clients, it's important that the company is governed by individuals with experience in addressing the challenges healthcare organizations and providers are facing," Jack Liu, ProCARE Founder & CEO shared.

"I spent much of my career solving complex problems in healthcare management, and I believe ProCARE's offerings can make a significant impact in the area of provider compensation," Taylor shared, "I look forward to serving on the ProCare board and helping them achieve their goals."

Taylor's experience comes from holding a variety of leadership roles over a 30-year career as an executive at HCA Healthcare, the largest hospital operator in the U.S. He held the positions of President of Parallon, Chief Financial Officer of HCA's TriStar Division, as well as Chief Financial Officer of multiple hospitals within the HCA system.

Taylor is currently a Fellow of the Nashville Healthcare Council. He holds an MBA from Belmont University and a Bachelor's Degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University.

About ProCARE Portal

Since 2018, ProCARE's provider incentive compensation management (PICM) software has provided enterprise healthcare organizations with an easier, quicker and more accurate solution for managing and processing provider incentive compensation. With over 7000 providers from organizations across the country, ProCARE's proven ICM framework, built on a rules-based platform, focuses on restoring compensation integrity and transforming healthcare by empowering organizations with the most effective compensation tools. For more information visit https://procareportal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/procare-portal .

