Chris Torres writes first ever marketing advice book for the tours and activities industry

There are countless books about marketing, but no one has previously taken the time, and initiative, to write one specifically for the tours and activities sector. Chris Torres worked in website design and marketing for almost two decades before specialising in tourism. His company, the Tourism Marketing Agency, works on marketing campaigns for brands based in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, North and South America.

'Lookers into Bookers' is already getting plenty of attention, with plenty of pre-orders on the crowdfunding campaign and a foreword from Douglas Quinby, the CEO of Arival, the biggest international tours and activities conference in the world.

"Whether you are just starting on your digital marketing journey, or you are far along on your adventure, use Lookers into Bookers as a guide to strategy and prioritisation, as a hands-on practical resource."

– Douglas Quinby, Co-founder and CEO of Arival

As well as starting up the Tourism Marketing Agency, Chris also founded the Digital Tourism Show: a tourism-focused international marketing community with regular videos available on Facebook, YouTube, and as podcasts. The Digital Tourism Show has been offering free marketing advice for over two years; writing this book was the next logical step after putting so much time and effort into all of the Digital Tourism Show's video guides and interviews.

Both Chris and the team at TMA hope that 'Lookers into Bookers' helps tour operators around the globe to grow their brands and flourish online. The tours and activities sector is growing as more and more travellers seek authentic or exciting experiences.

At 80k words, 'Lookers into Bookers' is not a glancing attempt to cover the subject; it provides all of the tools you need to market your tours and activities business successfully.

About Chris Torres of Tourism Marketing Agency

Chris Torres is a Brand and Digital Tourism expert with over 26 years' industry knowledge and speaks at many tourism events worldwide, offering his advice and guidance on how travel, tourism and destination businesses can gain brand recognition and increase bookings.

