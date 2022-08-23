Chris Venezia Named CEO of ProofPilot

Venezia Chosen to Lead the Growth of the Innovative Research Protocol Automation Platform

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the protocol automation platform for clinical trials, today announced that Chris Venezia will join as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the company through its next phase of growth. ProofPilot's automated protocol technology eliminates guesswork and protocol deviations to create high-performance experiences for sites and patients.

"I am excited to serve as ProofPilot's CEO in this next phase of rapid growth," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "ProofPilot has an unmatched offering for life science companies to maximize the quality of their data, simplify the complexities of clinical research, and save time and effort, ultimately allowing innovative therapies to reach patients more quickly and with more robust evidence. ProofPilot is bringing much-needed innovative digital research solutions to the industry, and I look forward to leading the company in this new chapter."

Chris Venezia brings more than 15 years of strong leadership experience to ProofPilot with a track record of success in product commercialization, patient recruitment, marketing, and sales. With his most recent role as the Chief Commercial Officer at Citeline Connect, Chris excels in addressing the pain points of the life sciences industry and bringing technology-driven solutions to the market. His expertise will help disrupt the clinical trial industry to improve the experience and research outcomes for all key stakeholders in the space.

"I have followed Chris' work in clinical research innovation for years and have been impressed with how he has used his strengths to disrupt the industry in simple but profound ways," said Joseph Kim, Chief Strategy Officer of ProofPilot. "I'm looking forward to working alongside Chris to transform the fundamental clinical trial execution model in ways that have been long overlooked."

"Chris has an impressive track record of driving commercial success for health and life science companies," said Jin-Ah Lim, General Manager at Mitsui &Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. "With his industry know-how and ProofPilot's cutting-edge platform, we are excited to see the company help bring innovative therapies to market with greater speed and quality. Chris joins us at precisely the right time to lead ProofPilot into the next stage of growth for life science."

ProofPilot recently raised a Series B financing led by Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc., with Sopris Capital, LLC, First Trust Capital Partners, LLC, and Excelra, among others.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and optimizes clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences and data quality. The elimination of guesswork and research protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions allowing virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/ .

About Mitsui USA

With a long history in the United States, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world. Mitsui & Co. pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. More information on Mitsui USA may be found at www.mitsui.com/us.

