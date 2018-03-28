Chris Viola Appointed CEO of Astrodyne TDI

Mark Petty, Board Chairman, said, "The Board is very excited about the future of Astrodyne TDI. During the four months under new ownership, we have been especially impressed by the highly motivated team of people working in the company as well as the strong customer relationships. We look forward to working with Chris and his management team to continue to grow the company."

Viola added, "The Astrodyne TDI team has a long legacy of exceptional power engineering capabilities and highly reliable power products. I am excited to be leading the team towards our next phase of growth."

With 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, Viola most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Astrodyne TDI. Prior to joining the company, he held senior positions at Murata, Celestica and Lucent Technologies, where his responsibilities included supply chain management, sales and marketing, engineering oversight and operations.

Viola holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from The Ohio State University.

About Astrodyne TDI

Astrodyne TDI designs and manufactures innovative power solutions for demanding applications worldwide. The company's products include power supplies and EMI filters for industrial, semiconductor manufacturing, medical, consumer appliance, military, and aerospace markets. With over 50 years of power supply design experience, Astrodyne TDI is headquartered in Nashua, NJ and has engineering and manufacturing centers in the USA and China. For more information, visit www.AstrodyneTDI.com

