CHRISHABANA XXX CAM4 Project: Too Sexy For Instagram

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry brand CHRISHABANA and leading adult site CAM4 touch down on New York's Lower East Side to push the worlds of fashion and sex into the future with their highly anticipated concept shop – now open until September 30th.

The shop opened with a presentation that debuted during New York Fashion Week, centered around censorship and digital sexual freedom. In attendance, YouTube star Tana Mongeau stated, "There is such an importance for women to take control of their bodies. Women advocating for themselves and their bodies is such a beautiful thing."

Guests are invited to shop CHRISHABANA, CAM4 and other designer brands while engaging in a series of subversive activations within the space at 151 Ludlow St. It includes a selfie stage that explodes into a sultry film set. Visitors voyeur at the caseline as they view influencers trying on each jewelry piece, all within in the CAM4 format.

The focus for this collaboration is to deliver a message on freedom of expression within the physical and digital realms where both brands define their identity. CHRISHABANA felt this reality when Instagram closed his account a day before the shop opening due to content deemed "too sexual." Habana stressed, "I feel that both our brands are disruptors in our fields and challenge taboos like sex. It is a societal practice we all indulge in private, but stigmatize in public. We want to hold a mirror up to everyone to say 'this is who we are, all of us, let's be proud of it.'"

Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Amanda Lepore, Benji Carlisle, Francois Sagat, Bloom Twins, Cole Whittle, Danielle Knudson and more -

Pop-Up Store and Event: 151 Ludlow Street, New York, NY

EVENT IMAGERY: https://bfa.com/events/29096

Edmond Asante - press@chrishabana.com

CHRISHABANA takes the lines threading punk and tribal iconography and tows them straight to the future, creating minimal yet dangerous pieces. The forward thinking brand has attracted a global following, collaborating with brands including Opening Ceremony and Gypsy Sport and works with icons such as Rihanna and Beyonce.

CAM4 is one of the first sites to embrace diversity regardless of race, gender, orientation, and is free to come be a part of our community. Our site welcomes men, women, transgender, and whatever non-conforming label you prefer and alike.

