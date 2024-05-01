Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expand Their Love For Dogs With Kismet

"Dogs have always been a big part of our lives. We were pet parents before welcoming our children into the world, and we know what that special bond with a dog feels like. In a word, it's Kismet," said co-founders Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. "Dogs are silly, playful, and messy – and we wanted a brand that represents all of that. Beyond offering exceptionally high quality food to nourish your dog, Kismet is here to provide thoughtfully designed lifestyle goods and engaging content for pets and their people."

Teigen and Legend tapped Dr. Kwane Stewart, the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year and founder of Project Street Vet, as the company's Chief Veterinary Officer for his experience in medicine and commitment to animal welfare. They also partnered with board certified veterinary nutritionists and expert formulators to develop a high quality food for dogs that's as nutritious as fresh – but more convenient and accessibly priced. The Kismet product line launches with two dry food recipes and two flavors of treats. Made with real animal proteins, nutrient rich superfoods, essential vitamins and minerals, pre and probiotics for healthy digestion – plus freeze-dried chicken or beef and sweet potato nuggets (a.k.a. nugs) for extra taste and health benefits - Kismet selected the best natural ingredients to develop a complete and balanced range of food for dogs at all life stages.

"It has been a joy to work alongside Chrissy and John to establish Kismet. Their passion for dogs and dedication to the quality of our product portfolio is extraordinary," said Chief Executive Officer, Mathé Young Mosny. "Plus, they're authentic community builders. As a brand, we want to bring people together with a shared love of dogs who are ready for something fresh in this category. We're excited for people to join us."

The look and feel of Kismet is as outstanding as its ethos. The food, treats, and merchandise are available to purchase starting today at kismetpets.com. Every order supports the business's philanthropic arm, Kismet Cares, and its beneficiaries: Project Street Vet and Paws for Life. Recognizing the transformative power of dogs as companions and rehabilitation partners, Kismet is committed to programs rooted in the belief that every individual – regardless of past struggles – deserves a chance at redemption.

Food and treats pricing, below:

Chicken & Barley Recipe With Nutritious Freeze-Dried Nugs, 9 lb bag: $44.99

Chicken & Barley Recipe With Nutritious Freeze-Dried Nugs, 19 lb bag: $79.99

Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe With Nutritious Freeze-Dried Nugs, 9 lb bag: $49.99

Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe With Nutritious Freeze-Dried Nugs, 19 lb bag: $89.99

Slow Cooked Beef Sticks, 14 oz bag: $17.99

Slow Cooked Beef Squares, 14 oz bag: $17.99

Slow Cooked Salmon Sticks, 14 oz bag: $17.99

Slow Cooked Salmon Squares, 14 oz bag: $17.99

About Kismet

Founded by longtime dog lovers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kismet makes premium foods, lifestyle goods, and content for today's modern dog families. Because you and your dog were made for each other – and Kismet is made for you.

