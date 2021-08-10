Chrissy Teigen and Sir Kensington's Launch Honey Mustard Fry Sauce

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium condiment brand Sir Kensington's has launched a Honey Mustard Fry Sauce developed in partnership with New York Times best-selling cookbook author and TV star, Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy is fanatical about fried potatoes and the new sauce brings to life her vision for the perfect condiment to accompany them. The sauce strikes a serene balance between sweet and spicy with an initially honey-based flavor followed by a satisfying mustard kick.

Chrissy's new Honey Mustard Fry Sauce is made from premium, non-GMO ingredients, including Grade A Mustard Seeds and Fair Trade Organic Honey and the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.

"Fried potatoes are a sensation. Insanely tasty and wildly comforting, they're appreciated by people everywhere," said Chrissy. "But french fries are nothing without sauce and I've long had an ambition to create the perfect dip. Hearty, sweet, spicy and satisfying, we've created something that in my mind, checks all the boxes and is crying out for a salty french fry to pair up with."

French fries are beloved the world over and to better understand what makes them so treasured, Chrissy and her production company, Huntley Productions, have also produced a feature-length documentary, FRIES! The Movie with Emmy Award-winning production company, Zero Point Zero for Sir Kensington's and Unilever. FRIES! The Movie is available now to stream on Peacock.

FRIES! The Movie takes viewers on a mouth-watering journey to better understand the global obsession with fries. The film also stars best-selling author and host of the hit podcast "Revisionist History" Malcolm Gladwell, world-renowned Michelin Star chef Eric Ripert and founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink, Dave Arnold.

"We're passionate about using premium ingredients to create best-tasting condiments that bring people together so Chrissy's culinary vision for this product has been really exciting. We're thrilled with the end product, which is a terrific companion for french fries and ended up sending us on the most awesome journey to figure out why we are all so crazy about fried potatoes," said Alex Medeiros, Head of Greenhouse, Unilever Foods & Refreshments.

Chrissy Teigen's Sir Kensington's Honey Mustard Fry Sauce is available on Amazon.com and at other select retailers, including Thrive Market and Fresh Direct, retailing from $5.99-$6.99.

For more information on Sir Kensington's, kindly visit sirkensingtons.com or follow along @sirkensingtons .

About Sir Kensington's:

Sir Kensington's is a leading provider of premium condiments and an integral offering across retail, ecommerce and foodservice in the U.S. Since its founding in 2010, Sir Kensington's has been on a mission to reimagine the most ordinary and overlooked foods with the highest quality ingredients. Every ingredient is entirely non-GMO, and every egg sourced is Organic Certified Humane® Free Range. In 2017, Sir Kensington's was acquired by Unilever and, in 2018, the company became a Certified B Corporation. Today, its award-winning portfolio includes ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, vegan mayo, a line of globally-inspired everything sauces, and salad dressings. Each product is rooted in the company's uncompromising values that deliver a superior taste that defies expectations.

