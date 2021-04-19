Chrissy Teigen Launches Fertility Out Loud Campaign to Empower Those with Fertility Challenges to Get the Help they Need

MCLEAN, Va. & PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookbook author and mom, Chrissy Teigen joins RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association and Ferring Pharmaceuticals to launch Fertility Out Loud during National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), a new campaign designed to help anyone struggling to start or grow their family. Teigen, who has been open about her own family-building challenges, urges the 1 in 8 couples having trouble getting or staying pregnant1 to speak up, take action and seek help sooner by visiting FertilityOutLoud.com.

"I am honored to be launching the Fertility Out Loud campaign because it is deeply personal to me. For years, I have been vocal about the fact that John and I needed help in order to have children," said Chrissy Teigen. "Oftentimes, what kept me going through my IVF journey was the support I received from family, friends and the fertility community. And now I want to offer my support in return. I want to make sure anyone struggling knows that they are not alone, and I want to encourage them to embrace their fertility out loud and speak up to find the help they need. There's no shame in sharing your story and advocating for yourself."

For women under 35 years old who have been trying to conceive for 1 year or women over 35 who have been trying for 6 months, it's time to seek help from a fertility specialist or reproductive endocrinologist (RE)2. FertilityOutLoud.com offers resources to support those struggling including an RE finder to help visitors find a specialist near them, a platform that provides an opportunity to schedule an initial virtual consultation, information on fertility treatments and access to care and an encouraging letter from Chrissy. Fertility Out Loud also provides insights from a community of people who've been through it on Instagram and Facebook.

"Hearing Chrissy advocate for this patient community is especially encouraging during National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), a week that unites millions of people who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families," said Barbara Collura, CEO and President of RESOLVE. "Everyone deserves the opportunity to grow their family and our collective efforts make a difference, paving the way for change around important issues."

Throughout NIAW and beyond, members of the fertility community will share their stories and join the conversation about challenges to family building and methods of resolution. Fertility Out Loud is designed to increase awareness and inspire action among those on their journey to parenthood.

"Changing and amplifying the fertility conversation starts with real people raising their voices to take a stand and support those struggling. That's why we couldn't be more excited to have Chrissy Teigen lead the conversation by sharing her experiences through Fertility Out Loud," said David Powley, Vice President of Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "At Ferring, we are committed to driving awareness, access and education and together with RESOLVE, Chrissy and the incredible fertility community, we know real change can be made."

About Fertility Out Loud

Fertility Out Loud provides resources, information and community support for those struggling to start or grow their families. We'll help you speak up, take action and find a fertility specialist when you need one. For more information about Fertility Out Loud or to sign up to learn more visit www.FertilityOutLoud.com.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit www.RESOLVE.org.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and orthopaedics.

For more information, call 1-888-FERRING + (1-888-337-7464); visit http://www.ferringusa.com/

