Christa Miller Joins EnableComp as New Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

EnableComp LLC

31 May, 2023, 12:33 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp announced today that Christa Miller has joined the company as the new Chief Financial Officer. Miller brings extensive experience in healthcare and finance to the organization including her most recent role as Chief Financial Officer at Norstella, a prominent international pharma solutions provider focused on improving patient access to life-saving therapies. Over the course of her career, she also served as CFO for CapTrust, Jones & Frank, and Ali Group North America.

Miller will succeed Terry Pefanis as EnableComp's CFO.

Continue Reading
Christa Miller - CFO, EnableComp
Christa Miller - CFO, EnableComp

"Christa's leadership experience and strategic financial and operational knowledge will allow us to continue delivering excellence to both our customers and in achieving our company objectives," said Randy Dobbs, CEO at EnableComp. "Her understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the market will be vital to our organizational expansion as we continue on the path towards exceptional growth."

"I am excited to join EnableComp, a best-in-class complex claims company with a unique technology and a client-first culture focused on operational excellence and financial health," said Christa Miller. "I look forward to supporting the EnableComp team in delivering exceptional support to our clients."

Miller graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About EnableComp
EnableComp partners with over 1000 healthcare providers to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Out of State Medicaid and Denials. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R management, and zero balance recovery. They also offer solutions for commercial and government denials. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement of their complex claims while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect. They are also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last nine years. To learn more, visit: enablecomp.com.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe 
WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit wcas.com.

Contact:
Ally Conner
[email protected]

SOURCE EnableComp LLC

Also from this source

Deborah Lafer Scher Joins EnableComp's Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.