Christensen Law Celebrates Numerous Awards for Its Distinguished Legal Team

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christensen Law, a top-ranked firm of personal injury trial attorneys in Michigan, proudly announces the recognition of several of its esteemed attorneys who have been honored with prestigious awards, further solidifying their reputation and commitment to excellence in the legal field.

These awards are a reflection of the unwavering integrity and courtroom success that define Christensen Law.

Managing Partner and Trial Attorney Sarah Kime, and Appellate Attorney Stephanie Arndt, have been named to the 2024 Michigan Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of the thousands of lawyers in the state are selected to receive this honor. Lauded as outstanding practitioners, they have attained exceptional professional achievement and peer recognition.

Trial Attorneys Nora Hanna and Dustin Hoff have been distinguished as 2024 Super Lawyers Rising Stars, a testament to their outstanding contributions to the legal field early in their careers. An elite group of just 2.5% of all statewide attorneys are selected to receive this honor. Dustin Hoff, a top-performing litigator, has also been recognized with the 2025 Best Lawyers Ones to Watch award, underscoring his success in the profession.

Further elevating the firm's standing, Founding Partner David Christensen, Managing Partner Sarah Kime, and Trial Attorney Brandon Abro have been named to the Best Lawyers in America 2025 list, celebrating their expertise, dedication, and success representing personal injury plaintiffs.

Most notably, David Christensen has been named Lawyer of the Year 2025 by Best Lawyers, a premier benchmark of excellence awarded to highly select group. Recognizing the most exceptional legal talent in the country, the award underscores his standing in the community, on-going contribution to the industry, and his 30+ year career representing victims of negligence. Only one lawyer is recognized as Lawyer of the Year in each specialty and geographic region.

These awards are a reflection of the unwavering integrity and courtroom success that define Christensen Law. Our attorneys continue to exemplify the highest standards of legal representation and client care, hallmarks of our service that guide our daily practice. Please share in our congratulations for the entire team!

ABOUT CHRISTENSEN LAW

Christensen Law is a preeminent Michigan law firm specializing in personal injury, traumatic brain injury (TBI), wrongful death, truck, car, and motorcycle accidents. With offices in Detroit, Southfield, Ann Arbor, Troy, and Grand Rapids, the firm's experienced team of trial attorneys and appellate specialists have secured record-setting settlements and verdicts for victims throughout the state. The firm's ethos is rooted in empathy, as demonstrated by its commitment to compassionate client care and the support of local communities and charities. Christensen Law has received a First-Tier ranking in Detroit in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, is recognized as a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent Law Firm, with both the firm and member attorneys receiving numerous Super Lawyer and Best Lawyers distinctions for their expertise and commitment to client service and excellence in legal representation, with four attorneys being inducted into the elite ranks of the American Board of Trial Advocates organization.

With 9 attorneys, a full presuit division, and a legal support team of paralegals, case managers, and legal assistants, the 40-person firm prides itself on compassionate and responsive client care as a hallmark of service. With over 30 years of continuous legal service, the team has assisted thousands of clients who have suffered catastrophic loss due to the negligence of others.

