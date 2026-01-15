Christensen Law Launches 2026 "Stay Alert Stay Alive" Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship

$2,500 award invites Michigan students to use their voice to help prevent distracted and impaired driving



DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christensen Law today announced the launch of its 2026 "Stay Alert Stay Alive" Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship Contest, marking the firm's 8th annual scholarship initiative aimed at raising awareness and encouraging safer choices behind the wheel. Distracted driving remains a serious national safety issue. Through this scholarship, Christensen Law is investing in prevention by inviting students to share persuasive, story-driven, or campaign-focused messages that can influence peers and communities.

DETAILS

Christensen Law's 8th Annual Scholarship Contest

Award: $2,500 to one winner

Who can apply: Michigan high school seniors and current college students (students must be currently enrolled in a Michigan high school, or accepted/enrolled at an accredited U.S. college or university)

Essay requirements: 750–1,000 words, typed 12-pt, double-spaced, submitted as PDF or DOCX

Prompt options: Applicants choose from four prompts, including persuasive, narrative, passenger-safety, and teen-led campaign concepts

Deadline: April 30, 2026

Winner announced: May 20, 2026

Entries are evaluated on relevance, originality, emotional impact/persuasiveness, and writing clarity. Submissions are made via the contest entry form on our website with required uploads, including a headshot and the submission file. Applicants under the age of 18 must have parental consent to participate.

ABOUT THE FIRM

Christensen Law is a top-ranked Michigan personal injury law firm specializing in traumatic brain injury (TBI), wrongful death, truck, car, and motorcycle accidents. With offices in Detroit, Southfield, Ann Arbor, Troy, and Grand Rapids, the firm's team of trial attorneys have secured record-setting settlements and verdicts for victims throughout the state. The firm's ethos is rooted in empathy, as demonstrated by its commitment to compassionate client care and the support of local communities and charities as a hallmark of service. Led by MILW Hall of Fame and Best Lawyers Lawyer of the Year Founder Dave Christensen and Leader in the Law Managing Partner Sarah Stempky-Kime, the firm annually receives a First-Tier ranking in Detroit in Personal Injury Litigation Plaintiffs by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for the 2026 Edition of "Best Law Firms." The firm is also recognized as a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent Law Firm, with 4 attorneys inducted into the elite ranks of ABOTA, the national organization for trial lawyers achieving the highest marks for integrity and courtroom success and noted as a top Women-Led Law Firm in Michigan.

SOURCE Christensen Law