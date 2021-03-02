Christiaan Beek Joins Intezer's Board of Advisors

Intezer detects threats by recognizing even the slightest amount of code reuse. Tweet this

"I've been trying to get Christiaan to step into an official advisory role for years," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "His DFIR and threat research expertise will help shape our product strategy as we strive to be the malware analysis market leader."



Christiaan is part of McAfee's Office of the CTO, leading strategic threat intelligence research. He coordinates the company's research in advanced attacks and plays a key role in cyber attack takedown operations. Christiaan participates in the No More Ransom project and has co-authored several patents around anti-ransomware technology and threat intel.



Intezer Analyze is Intezer's IR solution for automating end-to-end malware investigations. The platform classifies threats by recognizing even the slightest amount of code reuse. Security analysts use the product to accelerate their daily incident response processes. Government agencies also use the platform to attribute nation-state actors and research cybercrime trends.



New features added include mapping malware behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and a Volatility plugin for accelerating memory forensics.



The latest additions to Intezer's advisory board include Ori Fragman, CISO at Ahold Delhaize EU, and Branden Newman, CISO at MGM Resorts International.

