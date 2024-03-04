Christian Art Announces the Inaugural Laudamus Award for Sacred Art - £25,000 First Prize

Christian Art invites artists around the globe to explore the depths of their creativity and faith.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Art announces the inaugural Laudamus Award for Sacred Art offering a £25,000 First Prize. In a world where art and spirituality converge, a unique competition emerges to spotlight Sacred Art. Christian Art's Laudamus Award invites artists from all horizons to share their visions of religious themes in a contest that transcends traditional boundaries.

A Call to Creativity and Faith

Artists are encouraged to dive deep into the essence of Christian spirituality, drawing inspiration from sacred texts, historical events, saints, and the timeless teachings of Christianity. This competition is open to creatives of all levels, from the budding artist to the seasoned professional, inviting a diverse array of expressions in painting, sculpture, digital art, and more.

The Prize That Inspires

With a generous first prize of £25,000, the award not only aims to recognize artistic talent but also to celebrate the deep connection between art and worship. This initiative offers a unique platform for artists to showcase their work.

Submission Guidelines and Timeline

Eligibility: Open to artists worldwide, of all levels, ages, faiths, and backgrounds. One entry per person.

Open to artists worldwide, of all levels, ages, faiths, and backgrounds. One entry per person. Deadline: All entries must be submitted by 1 May 2024 .

All entries must be submitted by . How to Submit: Entrants should visit the dedicated submission page, including a brief artist statement and high-quality photographs of their artwork.

About Christian Art

The Christian Art website was established in 2019 by Father Patrick van der Vorst. Previously, he was an auctioneer and Director at Sotheby's, London from 1995 to 2011 after which he set up an online art valuation business which received investment from Deborah Meaden and Theo Pahitis on BBC's Dragon's Den. In 2019 Patrick started seminary in Rome; he was ordained to the priesthood last year at Westminster Cathedral, London. While attending seminary Father Patrick launched the Christian Art website and daily e-mails that feature the Gospel reading of the day paired with a work of art and a reflection. Today the website is translated into 6 languages and over 90,000 people subscribe to the daily e-mails.

Dive into the Divine

Christian Art invites artists around the globe to explore the depths of their creativity and faith. May your submissions be a testament to the power of art to move, inspire, and connect us to the divine.

For more information and to submit your artwork, please visit our website.

SOURCE Christian Art