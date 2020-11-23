Christian Author Announces the Release of Three-Book Mystery Series

GREENVILLE, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon J Rosenberg's Cedar Creek County is a Cozy Mystery Book series about Intrigue, Mystery, Humor, Romance, and Jesus.

"God has blessed me with the unique craft of combining Christianity and Worldly living into three compelling fictional stories on how God can change anyone's life. I give God all the glory!"

Bookmarkers Short Stories

"These stories are for anyone who doesn't believe that Jesus is real.

For anyone who doesn't believe the gift of healing by the power of Jesus is authentic.

May the events and characters speak to you as they unfold throughout the stories

Many addictions trap humanities' dark souls alive.

So, you know, overcoming addictions by the power of Jesus Christ is real.

I know so. I am living proof….Brandon J Rosenberg"

"I'm asking that you partner with me in sharing Jesus with the world. Especially in your neighborhood. I'm asking you to buy two of my books. One for yourself and one for a reluctant friend that you know needs Jesus in their life. Make this your ministry in leading your reluctant friend to Jesus. I don't know who you know that needs Jesus, but you do! May God richly bless you as you help save another soul."

Sincerely, Brandon J Rosenberg

View my YouTube Presentation: Brandon J Rosenberg at https://youtu.be/W3-eTGx_cm4 Contact author phone: 214-799-0573 Book Signings in person/Interview via zoom Contact author email: [email protected] To Order Books: www.cedarcreekcounty.com click on 'See Books' or order on Amazon



To Receive Free Gift: www.cedarcreekcounty.com,

3 DIY Bookmarks, Two Short Stories, 'Elegant Ladies' & 'Girls Café Visit.'

