Christian Brothers Automotive Celebrates a Strong Year of Development, Industry Recognition and System Momentum

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), a leading automotive repair franchise, capped off 2025 with substantial development momentum, system growth, and national recognition, reinforcing its position as a trusted, people-first brand in the automotive repair industry. This performance positions the company for continued expansion and leadership in 2026.

Throughout the year, CBA opened 24 new shops, including 14 in new markets such as Odessa, Texas; Clarksville, Tennessee; Marietta, Georgia; Hayden, Idaho; and Otsego, Minnesota, and executed 52 letters of intent to support future expansion. Additionally, notable agreements in Las Vegas and Reno will introduce the brand to Nevada as its 32nd state once opened. Of the 24 new locations opened, 15 were developed by first-time franchisees to the system, while 17 existing markets transitioned to new ownership—reinforcing stability and sustained demand across the network.

"We're proud of the steady, intentional growth we achieved in 2025," said Donnie Carr, President and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. "From welcoming new franchisees and expanding into future markets to investing in our people and being recognized by our industry, this year reinforced who we are and where we're headed."

Beyond development, 2025 marked a strong year for industry recognition and internal investment. CBA ranked No. 74 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list and No. 92 on Franchise Times' Top 400. Crucially, CBA ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power for the sixth time in a row*, remaining the only aftermarket automotive repair brand to top the category since its inception. The brand also advanced its commitment to workforce development with the announcement of a $12 million Technology & Training Center in Katy, Texas, set to open in early 2027.

Looking ahead to 2026, CBA is prioritizing strategic development in several key territories, including New Berlin, Wisconsin; Mechanicsville, Virginia; Derby, Kansas; Shoreview, Minnesota; Blaine, Minnesota; Winterville, North Carolina; and Rincon, Georgia, with the continued mission to expand into existing and new markets as well as into its 31st state when the Cheyenne, Wyoming location opens this summer. The brand is also advancing its shop air-conditioning initiative, with over 160 locations already retrofitted, further enhancing the guest experience.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas, in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers six times in its 2019 and 2021-2025 ASI studies, the brand's priority is to create a positive experience for every guest.* From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, "Love your neighbor as yourself," and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

