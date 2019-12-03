Christian Brothers Automotive Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction* by J.D. Power in National Study

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation continues to set the standard for a superior customer experience with the results of a recent study by J.D. Power that put the car care franchise as number one in customer satisfaction.

Based on responses from more than 12,500 vehicle owners, Christian Brothers earned the award for ranking #1 in customer satisfaction for general maintenance in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by J.D. Power for making a positive difference in our customers' service experience," said Donnie Carr, president of Christian Brothers. "It's our Nice difference® to ensure our customers enjoy their time at our shop from when they walk through the door until they drive away."

The ASI Study measures customer satisfaction with aftermarket service facilities and evaluates six categories that include fairness of charges, service quality, service advisor, service facility, service initiation and vehicle pick-up. Christian Brothers achieved the highest score in two categories: Service Facility and Service Advisor.

The brand also achieved an overall satisfaction score of 823 on a 1,000-point scale, 94 points above the average of other competitors in the segment.

"In addition to respect for customer's time and the ability to perform quality work, Christian Brothers is clearly differentiating themselves with an outstanding customer experience," said Chris Sutton, VP of J.D. Power's Automotive Retail Practice. "Customers cite a strong connection with Christian Brothers' personnel and facility offerings."

Christian Brothers Automotive is a professional auto care maintenance and repair company that takes the hassle out of maintaining a vehicle by making it a positive experience for customers by providing knowledge, honesty and genuine car expertise.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith, honesty and trust. With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location, which opened in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 200 locations in 30 states. The Houston, Texas-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care services including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

