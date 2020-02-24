Christian Brothers Automotive Selects Tekmetric as New Technology Partner Across All Locations Nationwide

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Automotive, the nation's leading automotive service and repair company, has chosen Tekmetric as their dedicated auto repair shop management software. After exploring a variety of shop management systems available to them, Tekmetric was chosen because it aligned with the quality, care, and trust that are synonymous with the Christian Brothers Automotive brand.

Tekmetric will help Christian Brothers Automotive not only complement their world-class service to over 850,000 guests per year but also improve their operational efficiency so they can serve guests faster than ever. As of January 2020, all 215+ CBA locations nationwide run on Tekmetric. Tekmetric and Christian Brothers Automotive were able to transition every franchise over to the new system in less than 90 days during the 4th quarter of 2019.

"I can't speak more highly of the entire Tekmetric team," says David Domine, Vice President of Technology Solutions. "They quickly caught our vision and helped us meet our goals. While their software and design speaks for itself, it's their approach to be true partners that gave us the confidence to shift our entire organization over to Tekmetric."

Tekmetric Co-founder and CFO, Prasanth Chilukuri, attributes the successful partnership to shared values between the two companies: "It's a privilege to work shoulder to shoulder with such a high-caliber organization like Christian Brothers Automotive. Together, our mission is to empower business owners with better technology and enhance the vehicle-owner experience with modern methods of communication and transparency. The franchise owners, service writers, and all of the individuals at the CBA Home Office have been incredible to work with during the transition. We continue to enjoy working closely together with CBA, ensuring they are well-positioned to achieve their vision in 2020."

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric is a cloud-based shop management system designed by shop owners, for shop owners. With Tekmetric, auto repair shop business owners can connect their people, track their work, and scale their business for maximum performance. Build accurate repair orders, manage inventory, send status messages to customers' smartphones, perform digital inspections and more, all from an intuitive, easy-to-use platform.

We are committed to building the fastest, highest performing, most intuitive, reliable SMS on the road. We always listen to our users and update our system on a regular basis to give them a competitive advantage. Tekmetric provides the fuel to keep shops running smoothly and the engine to grow your business.

Learn more at tekmetric.com

About Christian Brothers Automotive

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith, honesty and trust. With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location, which opened in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 200 locations in 30 states. The Houston, Texas-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care services including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

SOURCE Tekmetric

Related Links

http://www.tekmetric.com

