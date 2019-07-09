Christian City Hires New Chief Executive Officer

UNION CITY, Ga., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta resident Keith Horton has joined Christian City Inc. as the chief executive officer. Officially joining the organization on July 17, 2019, Horton will be responsible for the implementation of all operational strategies on the Christian City campus.

Horton brings 11 years of experience working in child welfare services, including working at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Atlanta, both at the local and state level. He also served as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services where he established Georgia's first 24-hour child welfare intake center.

"We are delighted and excited to welcome Keith Horton to Christian City," said Delores Epps, chairperson of Christian City board of trustees. "We are confident that Keith's energy and passion for children will elevate the mission of Christian City in metro Atlanta and beyond. We look forward to working with Keith to provide life-changing hope through faith, community and care."

Prior to his new role at Christian City, Horton was the delivery director at First Data where he led a team of 15 experts to conduct verification and validation of the state of New York's $1 billion Integration of Eligibility Systems.

Horton said, "I am very excited at the opportunity to serve as the leader of an organization that extends Christ's call to love our neighbors. Christian City has a rich heritage of meeting the needs of others. It is our goal to be known throughout the state as the premier organization of innovative and caring professionals who provide exceptional services to senior adults and vulnerable individuals and families."

Horton has also served in the United States military for 20 years, including his position as deputy director of the Combat Arms Force Management Division for the Pentagon. He retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2006. He is also very active in his church, serving as associate pastor.

About Christian City

Christian City was established 54 years ago when the first cottage for abused and abandoned children opened on Valentine's Day 1965. Today, there are more than 1,000 residents, both children and senior adults, living at Christian City, a nonprofit organization that depends on the generosity of donors for financial support. The 500-acre campus, located 15 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and adjacent to the border with Fayette County, includes the Children's Village Residential Program, Crossroads Foster Care & Adoption Program, Safe Place Runaway & Homeless Youth Program, Thrive Transitional Living Program, active senior living patio homes and apartments, thrift store, assisted living center, skilled nursing & rehab center, memory care, home health and hospice care. Christian City's Children & Family Programs help provide abused and abandoned children a safe home in a loving family environment to heal their wounded spirits and thrive. The nonprofit serves the entire metro Atlanta area and beyond from its 500-acre campus in south Fulton County. For more information, visit www.christiancity.org or call 770-703-AMEN.

