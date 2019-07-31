Christian Clerc of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts Joins Better™, to Explain How the Company Goes to Extremes for Employees and Guests

OAKLAND, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high trust workplace culture, recently unveiled Better™, a new podcast series of interviews with some of the best leaders in business.

In the hospitality industry, companies often say that taking care of their employees will inevitably result in the best possible customer service for guests. In the sixth episode of Better, Christian Clerc, the President of Worldwide Hotel Operations for the global luxury brand Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, explains how happier employees have resulted in better guest feedback. He also shares an anecdote about how he personally handled an emergency for a high-profile guest with a plot twist that is straight out of the classic Hollywood screwball comedy "What's Up, Doc?"

Each episode of Better offers tips, strategy, and advice from executives at Great Place to Work-Certified companies that make their workplace culture a top priority, because they know it's ultimately better for their people, better for business, and better for the world.

The first season of Better was recorded during the 2019 Great Place to Work For All Summit in San Francisco. Podcast episodes can be found on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and TuneIn, as well as Great Place to Work's website.

About the Great Place to Work For All Summit

At the Great Place to Work For All Summit, executives share best practices for creating and championing high-trust cultures that are better for business, better for people, and better for the world. The 2020 Summit is scheduled for March 3-5, 2020 and registration is open.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company uses its unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, including Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact: Christopher Tkaczyk: (415)-851-3692, christopher.tkaczyk@greatplacetowork.com

SOURCE Great Place to Work

Related Links

http://www.greatplacetowork.com

