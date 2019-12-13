Christian G. Drehsen, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian G. Drehsen, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his outstanding contributions to the field of Plastic Surgery as the Owner and Plastic Surgeon at Clinique of Plastic Surgery.

Board Certified in Plastic Surgery and skilled at most General and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery procedures, Dr. Drehsen has served in his field for over 30 years. He is among one of the most respected surgeons in the country, dedicating his life to the art and science of cosmetic surgery. One of his most relentless goals and ultimate achievements is improving the wellbeing, self-confidence and social desirability of his patients through a "less is more" facial and body enhancement philosophy. His impeccable eye for beauty, excellent sense of harmony and creativity in technical innovations have resulted in thousands of enviable post-operative results and patients referral from all over the USA and overseas.

The Clinique of Plastic Surgery takes a global, holistic approach to all aesthetic treatments as they relate to more than just the physical body. The office caters to the great variety of individuals from across the country who seek Dr Drehsen's expertise because they feel that their features no longer fit their potential or the image they have of themselves. The Clinique team designs an inclusive treatment plan that helps their patients realize their ultimate dream of beauty.

Born in Belgium, Dr. Drehsen received his medical degree from Université Libre de Bruxelles. Shortly after, he moved to the United States for postgraduate training. He received complete training in General Surgery at the University of Florida. He went on to the University of Louisville for specialty training in Plastic Surgery and education on hand surgery and microsurgery. He received his Board Certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 1983.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Drehsen is a Fellow of the American Academy of Plastic Surgery.

Having lectured to the public and his peers at multiple seminars, Dr. Drehsen published the peer reviewed paper "The Emoticon effect". It demonstrates the amazing positive social benefits of a holistically-inspired and natural facial rejuvenation technique, such as Dr. Drehsen's highly regarded "Refresher Lift sm". He has helped many women overcome health complications arising from breast implants through his original "Signature Procedures", "Repairing the Gap", and accomplishments in "en block". On account of his success, he has become quite popular in the field of breast implant revisions.

Highly respected in his industry, Dr. Drehsen has been awarded many accolades and honors, most notably the St. Petersburg FL Best Doctors in 2016, New Beauty Top Beauty Doctor in 2015 and 2016, Plastic Surgery Practice Best of 2010, 2011 and 2012 Issues, Patients Choice Awards 2009 and Tampa Bay Best Doctors 2007 Issue, Top Plastic Surgeon in Florida 2017, 2018, and more.

In his free time, Dr. Drehsen enjoys boating in the beautiful Florida waters or traveling abroad to his native Belgium and farther.

