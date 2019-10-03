Christian Herrington, Veteran Pharmacy Business Executive, Appointed President of HealthGrowth Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, a leading provider of financing alternatives and advisory services to community pharmacies across the US, is pleased to announce that Christian Herrington has been appointed to serve as the company's President, as well as a member on HealthGrowth's governing board.

"We are pleased to benefit from Christian's extraordinary experience, with his increased day-to-day commitment helping us shape our offerings to match critical market gaps," said Karl Kipke, Chief Executive Officer of HealthGrowth. "His expertise and long-term relationships reflect high respect among constituents spanning the entire pharmacy ecosystem. With access to the highest levels in our industry, we are rapidly developing ground-breaking service offerings and innovative financial products that will help pharmacy owners expand their success and profitability."

"Over the years, I've watched the pharmacy industry evolve dramatically. While growth prospects are brighter today than ever before, significant changes outside the control of most pharmacy owners have presented challenges for many in the space. Adjusting to the new and sometimes murky rules, and gaining access to capital, are proving to be important determinants of the future success of most of these businesses. I look forward to helping HealthGrowth Capital strengthen its capabilities in these areas, to serve every independent pharmacy in this $85 billion space," said Mr. Herrington.

Mr. Herrington's experience spans more than 35 years with Bindley Western, Cardinal Health, H.D. Smith and AmeriSource Bergen, where he served in sales, sales management, and executive management roles.

HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, based in Austin, Texas is a provider of specialty lending and advisory services to independently owned, community pharmacies.

