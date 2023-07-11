Christian Horizons Names Kate Bertram as President and Chief Executive Officer

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Horizons, a leader in Midwest senior living communities and support services has named Kate Bertram, MBA, as president and chief executive officer (CEO). As CEO, Bertram will provide strategic oversight and vision through the lens of the organization's mission of empowering older adults in mind, body and spirit through FAITH-led service.

Kate Bertram named president and chief executive officer at Christian Horizons.
"The Christian Horizons board of directors and I are pleased to name Kate as our next president and chief executive officer," said Nicolas Filing, chairman, Christian Horizons board of directors. "This decision was recommended by our board of directors' CEO search committee, ratified by the governing body's vote, and unanimously supported by her executive leader colleagues. We are confident that her experience, character, and leadership will usher in a bright future for Christian Horizons."

Bertram joined Christian Horizons in March 2022 as chief operations officer with 20 years of experience in senior services and older adult living. She has an MBA from Mount Mary University and has been an active participant in the aging services industry including LeadingAge Wisconsin and the National MS Society - WI Chapter.

Culture development and successful post-pandemic recovery have been a few of Bertram's many accomplishments during her tenure as COO at Christian Horizons. Under her leadership on the executive team, the organization is successfully navigating away from the challenges created by COVID and into its next era of focus in growing its life plan community portfolio.

Christian Horizons Living is a nonprofit, FAITH-led organization with a full suite of aging services, life plan senior living campuses and stand-alone communities offering independent living/55+ housing, assisted living, housing with services, memory support, short-term rehabilitation stays, long-term skilled nursing and program of all-inclusive care for the elderly (PACE®) and hospice care.

Annually, the nonprofit senior living provider serves thousands of seniors and employs over 1,500 associates serving older adults in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Iowa. In 2022, they opened the doors to Missouri's only PACE® (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) center in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Christian Horizons Living is humbled to be in service to a mission of empowering older adults in mind, body, and spirit through faith-led service. After listening to the needs of older adults, they designed aging support and senior living communities to help older adults find new horizons through independence, purposeful opportunities, and life on their own terms.

As a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, Christian Horizons Living is in service to a mission of honoring God by offering a full continuum of care and support services to older adults. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the organization owns and operates a portfolio of seven life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted and supportive living; memory support; long-term healthcare centers and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through Safe Haven Hospice in central Illinois, and Senior Care Pharmacy Services. Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/.

