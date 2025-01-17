Christian Lingua Breaks Barriers: Expands Christian Translations to Over 225 Languages!

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost two decades, Christian Lingua has been breaking language barriers in Christian preaching by offering ministries, publishers, churches, and authors accurate, localized, and context-driven translations of Christian literature into more than 220 languages. As the world's largest faith-based translation company, Christian Lingua has a full-time staff of over 70 individuals who manage projects with a team of around 1,300 linguists and voiceover artists.

Michael Yurchuk, the founder of Christian Lingua, brings 18 years of expertise in managing Christian translations, earning the trust of renowned Christian leaders such as Tim Keller, John Piper, Rick Warren, Right Now Media, Cru, and many others.

Christian Lingua has reached an important milestone by expanding its language offerings to include five new languages, bringing the total number to 225. The newly added languages are Kisi, Tonga, Mende, Temne, and Kuranko.

Christian Lingua ensures that the Word of God is not just translated but also understood and felt by a diverse and global audience like never before. In his last interview, Michael Yurchuk discussed his primary purpose: "We knew that every language has its unique cultural lens, and we aimed to preserve the book's spirit while making it relevant to people in all corners of the world. It has been a journey of faith and commitment for our team, and we strive to make our translations a personal and heartfelt experience for our readers.

Christian Lingua avoids relying on AI or Google Translate to ensure that Christian linguists authentically and faithfully convey the original message to the target audience. Our commitment to authenticity and accuracy is unwavering. During the last 19 years, Christian Lingua has completed many projects, including single-page devotional translations, 44,000 pages into two dozen languages, subtitling of 25,000+ videos, and much more.

Spreading the Good Word Globally With Christian Translations

Christian Lingua's services, which include book translations, voiceovers, subtitling, and podcast translations/narration, are designed to help modern preachers, publishers, Christian organizations, and churches expand the Kingdom of God by communicating with people in their language. Since 2006, CL has translated over 200 million words into 225 languages for 2,000+ ministries. It has also dubbed or subtitled half a million minutes of Christian videos. By partnering with Christian Lingua, you can reach a wider audience, increase the impact of your message, and make your ministry more accessible and inclusive.

A single mission drives Christian Lingua's translation efforts: making Christian ministry hassle-free for clients. Christian Lingua aims to help missionaries reach out to more individuals by providing localized & soulful translations that contextualize a client's message, earn their audience's trust, and help them spread the teachings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ worldwide.

Christian Lingua's prime directive is to eradicate language barriers in Christian preaching. Spread your message globally with accurate translations, and click here to learn more about their mission or become a partner in their mission to globalize Christian ministry.

