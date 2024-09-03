Christian Lingua Named Top Language Training Service Provider by Manage HR Magazine

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Lingua, a leader in Christian translation services, has been honored as a Top Language Training Service Provider by Manage HR Magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights Christian Lingua's unwavering commitment to excellence in language services, particularly within the niche of Christian and Biblical translation.

Manage HR Magazine, a well-respected voice in the HR and language services industries, selects only the most innovative and effective companies for its annual list. The recognition underscores Christian Lingua's pioneering efforts in combining traditional translation expertise with advanced technologies.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Manage HR Magazine as a top provider in our field," said the CEO of Christian Lingua, Michael Yurchuck. "This acknowledgment reflects our team's dedication to delivering the highest quality translation services, ensuring that the message of the Gospel is accessible to people of all languages and cultures."

Christian Lingua has been a trusted name in Christian translation for over 18 years, offering a comprehensive suite of services including Christian book translation, video overdub/subtitling, and more. The company's expertise extends to both written and spoken language training, ensuring that translations are not only accurate but also culturally relevant and theologically sound.

The recognition from Manage HR Magazine comes at a time when Christian Lingua is expanding its service offerings through the integration of different technologies. These innovations enable the company to maintain its high standards while increasing efficiency, making it possible to handle large-scale projects with greater speed and precision.

This award also highlights Christian Lingua's impact on the global Christian community. The company's services are used by over 2,000 mission organizations, churches, publishers, and other religious institutions around the world, helping them communicate the Gospel in over 220 languages.

Christian Lingua's recognition as a top service provider further solidifies its reputation as a leader in the language services industry. The company remains committed to its mission of spreading the Gospel through accurate, accessible, and theologically sound translations.

For more information about Christian Lingua and its services, please visit http://www.christianlingua.com

