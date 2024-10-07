Christian Lingua Sets New World Record with Translation of The Purpose Driven Life into 200 Languages

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Lingua, a global leader in Christian translation services, is thrilled to announce the completion of the translation of The Purpose Driven Life into 200 languages as of September 1, 2024. This achievement makes The Purpose Driven Life the second most translated book in history, following only the Bible.

This ambitious project, spanning over two years, involved hundreds of professional linguists, theologians, and cultural experts. Their collaborative efforts ensured the translation captured the book's profound spiritual insights while adapting them to resonate with diverse global cultures.

Authored by Pastor Rick Warren, The Purpose Driven Life has impacted millions of people worldwide with its timeless message of faith, purpose, and hope. Now, through Christian Lingua's expansive translation, this message is set to reach even more hearts across different linguistic and cultural landscapes, including audio versions.

"We are incredibly honored to have played a part in extending the reach of such a life-changing book," said Michael Yurchuck, CEO of Christian Lingua. "This project wasn't just about translating words; it was about translating purpose. We knew that every language has its unique cultural lens, and we aimed to preserve the spirit of the book while making it relevant to people in all corners of the world. It has been a journey of faith and commitment for our team."

This milestone solidifies Christian Lingua's standing as a leading translation service for faith-based works. With the successful completion of this project, Christian Lingua continues to expand its mission of making Christian literature and resources accessible to communities worldwide, regardless of language barriers.

