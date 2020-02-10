Christian Mingle's #MingleMovieNight Will Give Fans the Chance to Walk the Red Carpet for Lionsgate's I Still Believe L.A. Screening

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating site Christian Mingle has teamed up with global content leader Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company to offer fans the opportunity to rub elbows with the stars of upcoming Jeremy Camp biopic I Still Believe.

The highly anticipated film, starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, is based on the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp, chronicling a powerful journey of faith, loss and the life-changing strength that comes from love.

As part of the #MingleMovieNight sweepstakes, two lucky winners will each get the chance to bring a date to I Still Believe's star-studded Red-Carpet Experience on March 5, 2020 in Los Angeles. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on Christian Mingle's social media channels at 9am PST on February 28, 2020.

Christian Mingle is also giving away 50 pairs of tickets to see I Still Believe in US theatres following its March 13, 2020 release. Ten winners will be announced every Friday at 9am PST, starting February 14 and ending March 13.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans must submit their details via the Christian Mingle website. Participants can register for free, find full terms and conditions, and submit their entries via the official #MingleMovieNight contest page: https://www.christianmingle.com/MingleMovieNight

The sweepstakes opens to the public on February 10. Entries for the Grand Prize close February 27, while the closing date for all other prize entries is March 12. Winners will be notified by email and may also be announced via Christian Mingle's social media channels. Entrants can track announcements by following @RealChristianMingle on Instagram.

About Christian Mingle

Christian Mingle is an online dating platform that caters to Christian singles seeking long-term relationships. Launched in 2001, Christian Mingle is available in 4 languages, and helps singles find quality connections with others who share their faith and values. It is part of Spark Networks SE, a global leader in online dating with headquarters in Berlin and offices in New York and Utah.

About I Still Believe

From Kingdom Story Company, the creators of I Can Only Imagine, from Lionsgate and sister company Roadside Attractions, comes I Still Believe, the inspiring true story of music mega star Jeremy Camp. Starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, I Still Believe is the story of one young couple's remarkable journey that proves hope can survive great tragedy and that love tested is the only love worth sharing. I Still Believe is set for release in North America on March 13, 2020 by Lionsgate. The film also stars Shania Twain and Gary Sinise. Directed by Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin the film was written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn and is produced by Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, and Andrew Erwin.

About Lionsgate

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. Lionsgate film and television properties also support a global network of location-based entertainment and other branded attractions as well as a robust video game business. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

