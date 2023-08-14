Christian Mode Makes Ge1244 Geiger Watch with an antique and elegant design

News provided by

Christian Mode

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • In April, it topped the watch category for the sixth consecutive year in Korean brand preference

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Mode, a small and medium-sized company established to produce OEMs as well as produce its own brands with years of proven technology in local and overseas projects, has been selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Growth Support Project announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Christian Mode, a professional watch manufacturer that officially launched the GEIGER watch in Korea in 2004, said it has partnered with a global watch brand to accelerate not only manufacturing but also distribution to strengthen its position in the watch manufacturing industry. Therefore, it is evolving into a distribution company that has signed a license contract with a Christian Mode luxury brand and opened duty-free shops and specialized businesses across the country.

Geiger is an Austrian brand founded in 1906. Since 2003, Christian Mode and Geiger have signed a watch license agreement and have been introducing their products. GEIGER, which topped the pantheon watch category in April 2023 Korean brand preference for six consecutive years, captivated consumers with its excellent quality and antique design.

GEIGER's watch GE1244, which was introduced as a notable product for this business, is a women's watch made with antique and wow designs using natural stone. Both bezel and band used Swarovski stones, and Swiss Ronda Movement was worn to enhance the performance of the product. In addition, two additional leather bands were produced to enable various styles of production.

Christian Mode CEO said, "Our company is smoothly conducting business through a wide store infrastructure of more than 100 places. It has already secured its position in Korea and is making efforts to expand its manufacturing and distribution areas. In addition, the brands we are working on are showing steady sales growth in department stores and specialty stores, and we are doing our best to satisfy consumer products."

This item can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/115844639838

SOURCE Christian Mode

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.