Christian PR Firm and Video Podcast Shine Messengers Celebrates 9-Year Anniversary

Growing up in the beautiful mountains of Appalachia in southern Kentucky, Clarissa Reaves-Williams never imagined she would live a life that afforded her and her family the ability to live in multiple states with vast experiences including being the founder of CW Media PR & Events, Hometown Digital Marketing Agency, in addition to podcasts and streaming channels Cookeville Now and Shine Messengers, all located in the upper Cumberland region of Putnam County Tennessee, in Cookeville. Williams is also co-owner of Lewis County Press, a community newspaper company with publications in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Williams' upbringing was rooted in her faith in Jesus Christ along with an attitude of gratitude and being the best while serving communities and helping others. Her life, education and continued commitment to her values prepared her for the 30+ year career in media and marketing that has served her well. She and her husband – Herbert, also her business partner and Co-CEO, have two children their son Cameron and daughter Bethany.

When asked about how she got "here" today, she is quick to say, "By the grace of God, who had a purpose and future for me that I couldn't imagine. If you'd told me 9 years ago that I would celebrate our business anniversary, we would have multiple businesses, I wouldn't have believed you. Proof when you trust Jesus he will make a way – even if you do not see it. Working in mainstream media as a conservative Christian isn't an easy path but I've relied on my faith for discernment and guidance, it has shaped my worldview. Of course, I have had to work hard, sheer determination, getting up when knocked down, waiting for your chance to "shine" and not being afraid to try new things or pioneer solutions to help your business or clients businesses succeed."

Of Williamsburg Kentucky, Williams parents were role models to her and her sister Angelina. Her mother, Dr. Carolyn Reaves, a former art teacher prior to working and retiring from the University of the Cumberland's and her father, Rev. Anthony Reaves of Red Bird Baptist Church, instilled the importance of helping others, believing in the greater good, standing for what is right, with a purpose found in the message of Jesus.

This year, Shine Messengers has a goal to reach new audiences with intriguing content, with a recurring feature "One Makes A Difference" to allow others to share their testimony, including worship artists and bands, and business owners or maybe your next door neighbor. "We rise when lifting others, helping them shine," Williams said.

From businesses to backroads, building a Christian community, providing a platform that highlights faith, focusing on Christian entrepreneurs, stories of faith and grit, highlighting what God can do in your life with stories that will inform, educate, and entertain audiences.

Everyone looks and longs for purpose, place and belonging, our hope is to create that atmosphere in a God honoring way. Even if we do not agree, we truly can agree to disagree and do so in love with respect for one another.

Raising through the ranks to corporate positions, bootstrapping her way forward, trying to understand her role as a Christian and a female leader, she relied on examples of women who demonstrated leadership and business acumen from the Bible, noting the Proverbs 31 Woman.

Today there are so many examples that teach you can be anything. Culture and society paints ideologies that promote promiscuity, vulgarity, and a moral compass that doesn't align biblically. I want everyone to feel empowered to stand strong in their faith, can fight for their Biblical beliefs and to do good while strengthening the next generation to shine brightly.

The core focus of Shine Messengers is to: Glorify, Amplify, and Magnify Jesus Christ.

If you have a story, you believe will encourage others, shine a light for Christ or have a message of hope, you are encouraged to reach out and inquire about being a guest on the show.

