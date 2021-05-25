Christian Renninger joins Jopari Solutions as Vice President of Data & Analytics

Christian most recently served as Vice President of Business Intelligence at DesignMind where he specialized in helping organizations leverage the Microsoft BI platform, including Power BI, Azure, and SQL Server. His Business Intelligence team was also certified in Tableau, AWS and Snowflake. Christian helped companies evaluate their current Data Analytics situation and create strategic roadmaps, as well as setting the technical direction for internal teams, projects, and products.

"Christian can take Jopari to the next level and make our data and analytic capabilities a true competitive advantage"

In his new role, Christian will build upon Jopari's current data & analytics capabilities and help the organization bring more actionable information to their customers so that they can make better decisions, faster. In addition, Renninger will be working with a diverse set of stakeholders to help accelerate the company's' growth and performance.

"With Christian on board, we're confident he is perfectly positioned to take Jopari to the next level and make our data and analytic capabilities a distinct competitive advantage," said John Gilmartin, COO of Jopari Solutions. "His work efforts will be extremely valuable to Jopari and our customers as we continue to grow and evolve."

"I'm excited to be a part of the Jopari Solutions team and help the organization and its customers achieve their business objectives," said Christian. "I'm grateful for this opportunity and I am certain our expanded analytic capabilities will help all of us improve upon the results and outcomes currently achieved."

Christian holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of Strasbourg in France and a Specialization in Database Technologies from the University of Franche-Conte in Belfort France.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060

SOURCE Jopari Solutions