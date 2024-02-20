Christian Rodriguez Joins Embrace Home Loans as Sales Manager in Tampa, Florida

Multilingual, top producing originator will continue working closely with the Hispanic community

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that Christian Rodriguez has joined the company as a producing sales manager in Tampa, Florida. Ranked in Scotsman Guide's Top 1% of mortgage originators list for the past four years, Rodriguez specializes in serving the home financing needs of the Latino community and brings 18 years of industry experience to his new role.

Originally from Colombia, Rodriguez moved to the U.S. in his early 20s and speaks Spanish and Portuguese. He most recently served as a loan officer with Homeowners Financial Group USA. His previous roles include as a mortgage banker at FEMBI Mortgage, sales manager at New Penn Financial, and loan officer at Bank of America.

"Christian is a tremendous addition to our Tampa team," said Jason Will, senior vice president of growth and southeast regional executive at Embrace Home Loans. "Over the years, he and his team have helped over 2,000 customers realize the dream of homeownership, many of whom are first generation Hispanic homeowners. I know he will continue to have a positive impact on the Latino community in Tampa while furthering our growth in the Florida market."

"I'm delighted to join a company known for its superior customer service, cutting-edge technology and wide range of loan products," said Rodriguez. "I was drawn to Embrace's core values of 'Community, Courage, Empowerment and Love,' which align with my own values. I'm also excited to leverage Embrace's unique products, such as its Property Value Certificate program, which assures sellers that the value of a buyer's purchase offer is valid, as well as its lender buydown program, which provides buyers with a lower rate for the first 12 months of homeownership."

Rodriguez, who originated $110 million in loans in 2023, is currently the number one ranked Hispanic loan officer in the state of Florida and ranks in the top 10 nationwide, according to industry data.

Reach Christian Rodriguez at [email protected] or call 813.391.2879.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

