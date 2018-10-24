Christian Scali of Scali Rasmussen Named to National Law Journal's List of "Elite Boutique Trailblazers"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2018, Scali Rasmussen Founding Partner Christian Scali was named among National Law Journal's list of "Elite Boutique Trailblazers.

National Law Journal says it compiles the list to "spotlight those making a big difference," and describes those chosen for the honor as having "shown a deep passion and perseverance in pursuit of their mission, having achieved remarkable successes along the way."

Scali's diverse automotive industry practice includes franchise, commercial, advertising, anti-trust, truth-in-lending, consumer product safety, data security, employment advice and counsel and litigation, complex class action defense, wage and hour, harassment and discrimination, employee mobility, privacy and trade secret litigation.

"I realized that a boutique that focused on one industry, in my case automotive retail, allows me to build an expertise in that area and a broad expertise in all the areas that the industry needs," Scali says in the special issue . "Our relationships have helped get our clients a favorable result, as opposed to simply litigating and hoping to win."

Scali told National Law Journal that the growth in online purchasing and financing will continue to shape his practice.

As the industry is undergoing several changes, Scali expects to continue to assist in navigating the regulatory maze of legal compliance for dealer-friendly product and service providers and advise dealers in providing a compliant, forward-thinking array of services to their customers. Many changes are coming. "We help dealers identify what those changes will be and stay ahead of them," he said.

Scali Rasmussen's attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

