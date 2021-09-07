Christian Sci-Fi Novel Explores Relationship Between God and the Unsaved

NEW YORK and THOMASTON, Ga., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Lost in the System: A Novel by Nancy Jo Wilson, is the fictional story of one unsaved man surrounded by a sea of believers. A Christian sci-fi novel, Lost in the System explores what would happen when an unsaved person comes face-to-face with a holy God.

Lost in the System follows the journey of Smulliam O'Toole, a 24th-century grifter who has been sentenced to 1000 days of Life Modification Therapy, transporting his consciousness into different 21st-century hosts. More than halfway through his sentence, Smullian becomes trapped in hosts associated with a missing teenager. In an attempt to find the teen, Smullian is thrust into a whirlwind of facing his own inner demons and must confront the facade he has placed between himself and the real world.

Featuring themes of doubt, redemption, abandonment, acceptance, and faith during suffering, Lost in the System combines science fiction with Christianity, exploring what would happen when an unsaved person comes face-to-face with God.

About the Author:

Nancy Jo Wilson was published in her local paper and won various writing contests in high school, including a scholarship from the state of TN. Her first novel, Escape the Amoz, placed second in the science fiction category of the 2009 Do It Write! competition. She blogs about faith and homeschooling on her website, six5mom.com. Nancy's articles have appeared in Practical Homeschooling and MauMag magazine. A Jacksonville, FL native, she now resides in Thomaston, GA with her family.

More About This Title:

Lost in the System: A Novel by Nancy Jo Wilson, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on September 7, 2021. Lost in the System —9781631954566 —has 272 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

