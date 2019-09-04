Christian Wheeler Joins 4Stop as VP Merchant Underwriting

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FourStop GmbH, a leading global KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention provider welcomes to their team Christian Wheeler as their new VP Merchant Underwriting.

Christian joins 4Stop to support global KYB product.

Christian has over 15 years within the financial sector. He specialises in the Acquiring and Issuing realm of our online financial eco-system at an international level with more extensive experience within the EMEA and Indian regions. During his career, Christian has acted as the principal point of contact on large client portfolios, all of which were maintained and analysed through research, market information and risk management.

Christian is passionate about risk management and working with businesses to mitigate their risk exposure at the first point of entry that correlates to merchant onboarding. With many years in the industry, he is well versed and intimately understands acquirers and issuers merchant underwriting pain points. Christian strives to work with companies at the forefront of driving innovations to solve these pain points to secure and support further growth for our online eco-system.

"I am thoroughly impressed with the technology and the capabilities of the platform of 4Stop. Especially their global KYB solution that has been designed to dramatically streamline business onboarding; removing the cumbersome manual processes many businesses endure within their underwriting processes. Furthermore, the ability to aggregate through a single API and access world-class data and technology for compliance and fraud defence truly makes 4Stop an exciting and innovative leader in the risk management realm. They are the single vendor that most businesses are looking for to save time, money and manpower to mitigate risk, feel safe and compliant on a global scale," states Christian Wheeler, VP Merchant Underwriting, 4Stop.

Everyone at 4Stop is passionate and eager for continued advancements of the 4Stop risk management technology to support the rapid growth and ever-changing online eco-system. Businesses need real-time, automated and dynamic KYB/KYC and fraud prevention tools to truly ignite their online business and maximise their revenues.

"We are thrilled to have Christian join our team, especially during a period where we are bolstering our KYB solution. His insights and expertise will bring great value to our technology enhancements. Helping us to deliver a relevant, innovative and data-driven due-diligent product that will exceed solving industry pain points within underwriting on a global scale." states Ingo Ernst, CEO, 4Stop.

"I am greatly looking forward to working with Ingo Ernst, Ian Green and the team at 4Stop. To bring my international experience, network and expertise of 15 years across various Banking and Payment sectors and assist in expanding the 4Stop's value proposition," adds Christian.

Prior to joining 4Stop, Christian was Aperia's Vice President of Sales in EMEA with a primary focus of launching the European office, presence and awareness. Christian spent four years at G2 Web Services beginning as Client Manager then promoted to Regional Director for the EMEA and Indian regions. In this Regional Director role, he was responsible for managing the sales organization and development, expanding and retaining clients. Previously Christian has worked in a number of Relationship Management roles for Citigroup. To learn more information please visit Christian's LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/christiandwheeler/ or contact him directly at christian@4stop.com

