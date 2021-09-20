Christian Zorn to join Greenhill as a Managing Director and Head of the DACH Region

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Christian Zorn will join the Firm as a Managing Director and Head of the DACH region based in Frankfurt.

Christian Zorn is an experienced investment banker with 27 years of financial advisory and leadership experience. He more recently helped establish and co-lead the office of the merchant bank BDT & Company International, in Frankfurt, Germany, where, as a Partner, he focussed on advising closely-held companies. Prior to this, Mr. Zorn was at Morgan Stanley in London and Frankfurt for 19 years and was Head of Morgan Stanley IBD Germany, as well as a Member of the Executive Board (Vorstand) of Morgan Stanley Bank AG. Following his studies at the European Business School, London, Mr. Zorn began his career in the City of London, with JP Morgan.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman and CEO of Greenhill, said: "We are excited to welcome Christian to our Firm. He brings significant new relationships and expertise in the DACH region, where we are looking to commit further resources to build on our recent successes. We have had a presence in Frankfurt for 21 years. We remain very excited by the opportunity for our Firm in the DACH region and are convinced Christian is the perfect person to lead the next stage in the development of our business in this important market. Christian will work closely with Philip Meyer-Horn, who has been with the Firm since 2006 and who will become Chairman of the DACH region. In this new role, Philip will continue to help drive the development of our business, focusing his efforts on supporting our key long-term client relationships."

Christian Zorn said: "I am delighted to be joining such a well-established and successful global advisory Firm with its strong reputation for delivering high quality independent advice. I am excited to lead Greenhill's business in the DACH region and, like Scott, I see tremendous opportunity for the Firm to build on its successes and local presence over the last 21 years. I am very much looking forward to working with Philip, who I have known and respected for many years, and the rest of the Greenhill Frankfurt team and to leveraging Greenhill's global and multi-sector network to the benefit of DACH based clients."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, family offices, institutions and governments globally. Greenhill acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Contact: Patrick J. Suehnholz

Director of Investor Relations

Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(212) 389-1800

SOURCE Greenhill & Co., Inc.

