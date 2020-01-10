ChristianaCare and GoHealth Urgent Care announce new partnership to develop largest urgent care network in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChristianaCare, one of the most dynamic health systems in the mid-Atlantic region, and GoHealth Urgent Care, one of the nation's fastest-growing urgent care companies, today announced that they have entered into a new partnership to operate ChristianaCare's five medical aid units and establish a network of new urgent care centers throughout Delaware and the surrounding areas.

ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care will become the preferred provider of urgent care services in Delaware and coordinate with ChristianaCare's robust primary and specialty care services. The partnership combines ChristianaCare's long-standing reputation for high-quality, integrated ambulatory health services and GoHealth Urgent Care's industry-leading patient satisfaction ratings, consumer-focused technology and award-winning urgent care center design.

"This partnership will advance our ability to make a positive impact on the health of every person in every community we serve by increasing access to high-quality, affordable urgent care services," said Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare's president and CEO. "Partnering with GoHealth Urgent Care and leveraging its unique model, expertise and consumer focus enables us to offer greater convenience and provide the right care, at the right place and right time in the most cost-appropriate setting."

ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care will convert ChristianaCare's five existing medical aid units – in Newark, Glasgow, Middletown and Smyrna – to GoHealth Urgent Care's integrated operating model and design and will build a number of additional new urgent care centers throughout Delaware and surrounding areas over the next several years.

"We are thrilled to partner with ChristianaCare to deliver seamless, personalized and deeply connected care to Delaware and surrounding communities," said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. "We will set a new standard for on-demand care in the region, deliver value to consumers, employers and payors, and collaboratively champion population health initiatives and value-based care."

The ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will provide a more accessible, convenient and comfortable alternative to costlier, more time-consuming emergency department visits for everyday illnesses and non-life-threatening injuries, such as colds, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, emphysema, minor skin lacerations, cuts, burns, urinary tract infections, sports injuries, fractures, sprains and strains. The centers will have on-site laboratory and X-ray services.

ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care patients will be able to walk in or go online to check wait times, pre-register and reserve their place in line, ensuring that high-quality clinical providers will see them even more quickly. Patient visits are expected to average less than an hour.



About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country's most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of outpatient services, home health care, medical aid units, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women's health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute and was rated by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation's Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is a not-for-profit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. We are continually ranked by US News & World Report as a Best Hospital. With our unique, data-powered care coordination service and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care. Learn how we deliver greater quality and value at https://christianacare.org.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and largest urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 140 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

