ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care Expands in Delaware and into Maryland, Bringing New Access to On-Demand Care for Local Communities

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care today announces the expansion of its footprint in Delaware and entry into Maryland with the opening of six new centers. The new centers are located in Bear, Dover, Middletown and Smyrna in Delaware and North East and Elkton in Maryland.

The current ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers in Smyrna and Middletown are being relocated to new, larger facilities in those same communities, located at 300 Jimmy Drive in Smyrna and 749 Middletown Warrick Road in Middletown. In addition, two centers in Cecil County operated by ChristianaCare in Perryville and on the Union Hospital campus are in the process of being closed so that patients can be cared for at the new, more expansive Cecil County sites in Elkton, at 301 Pulaski Highway, and North East, at 101 NE Plaza.

The acquisition increases the total number of ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers serving these communities to 11, providing the enhanced ability to deliver on the brand promise of providing patients with ease of care, on their own terms, where they live, work and play. The integration of urgent, on-demand care with the expansive ChristianaCare network creates a market-leading level of convenient patient care.

If patients require follow up or specialty care, ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care teams are able to quickly provide them with access to the broader ChristianaCare system. Electronic health records are shared across this entire innovative network so that at every touchpoint, patients have an even more connected and effortless experience.

"With this increased access to care, we are able to make a positive impact on the health of more people who count on ChristianaCare-GoHealth for high-quality, affordable urgent care services near where they live and work," said Sharon Kurfuerst, Ed.D, OTR/L, FACHE, system chief operating officer at ChristianaCare and president of ChristianaCare, Union Hospital. "Our unique model of care, expertise and customer focus delivers greater convenience and enables us to provide the right care, at the right place and right time in the most cost-appropriate setting."

The locations were acquired from ExpressCare and are being updated based on the award-winning center design and technology-driven care capabilities of the ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care model.

"All of our highly trained team members in these new urgent care centers are dedicated to providing their neighbors with high-quality, affordable urgent care services," said Rob Malizia, M.D., medical director and head of operations for ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care.

Walk-ins are always welcome at all ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers, with the option to save a spot online, and Virtual Visits provide another convenient and easy way to access care. ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care providers treat everyday illnesses and non-life-threatening injuries such as colds, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, emphysema, minor skin lacerations, cuts, burns, urinary tract infections, fractures, sprains and strains. The centers also have on-site X-ray services and provide COVID-19 testing.

Most ChristianaCare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers are open every day 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information and to find nearby centers, visit www.gohealthuc.com/mid-atlantic.



About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country's most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women's health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute.

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a great place to work, rated by Forbes as the 5th best health system to work for in the United States and by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation's Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is rated by HealthGrades as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals and continually ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and other national quality ratings. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With the unique CareVio™ data-powered care coordination service and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care.

About GoHealth

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and most technology-forward on-demand care companies. At GoHealth, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth operates over 160 on-demand care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and Southeastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas, Delaware and Maryland. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

SOURCE GoHealth Urgent Care